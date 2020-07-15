Cannes Film Festival Unveils Cannes Classics 2020 Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for the 17th edition of Cannes Classics, a popular sidebar dedicated to restored heritage movies and documentaries that forms part of the Official Selection.

This year’s roster comprises 25 feature films and seven documentaries. The highlights are Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary, as well as Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” and Michelangelo Antonioni’s “L’Aventura,” which are both turning 60. Cannes Classics will also turn the spotlight on Federico Fellini, the Italian master who would have turned 100 in 2020. Two films by Fellini are part of the selection, “La strada” and “Luci del varietà,” along with the documentary “Fellini of the Spirits” directed by Anselma dell’Olio.

Cannes Classics will also spotlight rare films such as Peter Wollen’s “Friendship’s Death” in which Tilda Swinton delivered a breakthrough performance in 1987, and “The Story of a Three-Day Pass,” Melvin Van Peebles’s feature debut. Documentaries included in the roster include “Wim Wenders, Desperado” by Eric Friedler and Andreas Frege; “Charlie Chaplin, The Genius of Liberty” by François Aymé and Yves Jeuland; Bao Nguyen’s “Be Water” about Bruce Lee; R.J. Cutler’s “Belushi” about “Blues Brothers” star John Belushi.

Since the Cannes Film Festival canceled its physical edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s selection of Cannes Classics will be showcased at the Lumière Festival in Lyon which will run Oct. 10-18, and at the Rencontres Cinématographiques of Cannes, set to take place Nov. 23-26. The Lumiere Festival is overseen by Bertrand Tavernier and headed by Cannes Festival director Thierry Fremaux.

The 4K restoration of “In The Mood for Love” was led by Criterion and L’Immagine Ritrovata under the supervision of Wong. It will be theatrically released in France on Dec. 2 by The Jokers Films.

The announcement of Cannes Classics completes the Official Selection which was unveiled in June and already includes 56 films, notably pics by Wes Anderson, Naomi Kawase, Francois Ozon and Steve McQueen.

Cannes bowed Cannes Classics at the beginning of the 2000s to celebrate heritage cinema with the support of production companies, rights owners, cinematheques and national archives from around the world.