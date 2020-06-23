Autentic’s ‘Love Around the World’ Doc Features 110 Couples from 25 Countries (EXCLUSIVE)

French-German broadcaster Arte and Germany’s public broadcaster BR will go around the world for love in a new feature documentary, set for delivery next Valentine’s Day.

German factual producer-distributor Autentic, best known for “The Woodstock Bus” and “Out of the Cradle,” is producing “Love Around the World,” with Croatian production banner Drugi Plan on board as co-producers.

The film (1 x 75’) is directed by newly married documentary filmmakers Davor and Andela Rostuhaar, who decided to turn their honeymoon into a global journey, exploring love through the prism of different cultures, customs and beliefs.

The team interviews 110 couples across 25 countries including France, Oman, Iran, India, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, China and the U.S. while questioning to what extent the idea of a romantic relationship is determined and filtered by specific contexts, including social, geographical and culture variables.

Ultimately, the film poses the same set of questions to couples: how did they meet? How did they feel at the beginning of their relationship? How would they describe their feelings now? What expectations do they have from their partners? And, finally, what is love?

“Love Around the World” is slated to premiere on Arte and BR on Feb. 14, 2021. Autentic’s sales arm Autentic Distribution has world rights to the film, which is also available as a two-part series (2 x 52’). The distributor will be shopping the titles to buyers during the Cannes market.

Founded in 2008, Munich-based Autentic is a joint venture between Beta Film and Patrick Hörl, specializing in premium documentaries. Autentic also operates its own special-interest channels.