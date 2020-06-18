×
Annecy: Buzzy Argentine Project ‘El After del Mundo’ Drops in MIFA Short Film Pitch

El After del Mundo’
Credit: Florentina Gonzalez.

MIFA’s Short Film Pitch category went live yesterday with strong contenders including a post apocalyptic number from Argentina, “El After del Mundo” (“The World’s After”).

The 2D project from 28-year-old animation director Florentina Gonzalez goes for a Millennial after party vibe, focusing on two ghosts floating around in a post human ether.

There is Fluor, a chain smoking former delivery girl and Carlix, a landlocked melancholic obsessed with marine life. The narrative sees the dystopian duo attempt to connect with the things they used to love in a new landscape strewn with digital artefacts, but it’s the friendship they form that proves to be the ultimate connection.

Gonzalez, a freelance animator and a lecturer at Argentina’s National School of Art (from which she graduated) co-wrote the script with Matias Ferreyra – also a co producer on the project – and screenwriter Luz Marquez.

Other talent attached to the short –made through Argentina’s OSA Animation Studio – includes colorist and props designer Daniela Barella.

“We imagine this future as the end of a party, in that state of continuous hangover,” Gonzalez said, during her lively six-minute presentation.

“The project combines issues that affect us generationally – literally, as the threat of a near end-of-the-world, but also metaphorically, the feeling of living in constant crisis with work, hyper productivity and relationships,” she continued.

Like the flooded universe it portrays, this eight-minuter is already making waves – receiving support from Argentina’s APALAB 2019, as well as ShortWay, a short format bootcamp for Latin American projects, backed by the Mexican animation festival Pixelatl .

Gonzalez revealed that she’s also been awarded a month long CICLIC animation residency to develop the project further.

“El After del Mundo” is Gonzalez’s second short, following her first effort,  “Trompita y la migración de liebres” (“Tiny Snout and the Hare Migration”) a 2D short that has debuted at international festivals in Chile, U.S. and Hong Kong as well as at the Ibero-American Quirino Awards.

At their first Annecy Gonzalez, and her team are looking forward to meeting co-producers, distributors and broadcasters to fund the production. The director added that the goal for this year was to complete the script, storyboard and development process.

Lazy loaded image
El After del Mundo’ Credit: Florentina Gonzalez.
