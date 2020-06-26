Bruce Willis Action Thriller ‘Reactor’ Goes to Saban in North America, U.K.

Saban Films has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to Jared Cohn’s “Reactor,” starring Bruce Willis. The Exchange is handling international sales at the Cannes Market.

“Reactor” follows a former soldier as he takes down a gang of mercenaries whose leader’s (Willis) lust for revenge leads to him holding a nuclear power plant hostage.

Cohn (“Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash”) wrote the script along with Cam Cannon (“USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage”), and Stephen Cyrus Sepher (“Heist”).

Almost Never Films’ Danny Chan and Danny Roth, 308 Entertainment’s Corey Large and Johnny Messner are producing with executive producer Steven Eads.

The film marks Saban’s second collaboration with Willis, Roth and Large in the past year, having recently acquired “Breach.”

Saban’s Bill Bromiley commented: “Bruce continues to be a leader in the action genre, and we could not be more thrilled to be adding this newest addition to our growing Bruce Willis library.”

Saban’s upcoming slate includes Daniel Roby’s crime-thriller “Most Wanted,” starring Antoine Olivier Pilon; the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy “Sister of the Groom”; Alex McAulay’s thriller “Don’t Tell a Soul,” starring Jack Dylan Grazer; Robin Pront’s crime thriller “The Silencing,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Nicol Paone’s “Friendsgiving” with Malin Akerman; John Suits’ “Breach,” starring Bruce Willis; and “Twist,” starring Michael Caine.