Blumhouse Television Developing Indian Folk Anthology Series With Dina Dattani (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television is developing a seven-part Indian anthology series with executive producer Dina Dattani (“The Ashram,” “Brahman Naman”).

Each feature-length episode will explore the themes and mythology set against the backdrop of local Indian festivals, with the project specifically targeting the Indian audience.

The U.S. studio previously enjoyed success in India with genre fare such as critically-acclaimed Netflix Original series “Ghoul,” and most recently “Betaal,” produced in partnership with SK Global Entertainment and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Dattani, a former media and entertainment lawyer who moved into production, is overseeing the series. Her producing credits include the Sundance Grand Jury-nominated film “Brahman Naman,” written by Variety correspondent Naman Ramachandran.

“Developing this anthology in partnership with Blumhouse, whose signature in this genre is second to none, has been really exciting, adding thrills, mystery and intrigue to our stories which are set against the backdrop of several Indian folk and regional festivals. We’re fortunate to have talented, emerging directors in India who will make this a truly unique collaboration,” said Dattani.

“We loved our experience making shows like ‘Ghoul’ and ‘Betaal’ and hope to continue to thrill and delight a growing genre audience. We’re excited to partner with Dina and the gifted storytellers and creatives in the Indian filmmaking community to bring their stories to screen,” said Jeremy Gold, president of Blumhouse Television, who recently became the sole head of the company.

Blumhouse Television’s genre thriller “Evil Eye” (pictured) is set to premiere on Oct. 13 as part of the ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ slate of eight films for Amazon Prime Video. Executive produced by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, “Evil Eye” is based upon Indian mythology and the concept of reincarnation, as well as astrology. The film features an entirely South Asian cast, writer and directors.

Blumhouse Television — the ITV Studios-backed TV division of Jason Blum’s horror-based empire — most recently signed up “Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a streaming film adaptation of her forthcoming book “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”