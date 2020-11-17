‘Saint Maud,’ ‘White Riot,’ ‘Calm With Horses’ Lead BIFA Longlists as Award Show Moves to February

“Saint Maud,” “White Riot” and “Calm With Horses” are among the leading titles on the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) longlists announced Tuesday.

Riz Ahmed, star and co-writer of Berlin-winner “Mogul Mowgli” is on the longlist in the debut screenwriter long list, alongside Billie Piper for “Rare Beasts.”

Rose Glass, director of “Saint Maud,” which won an honorable mention at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019, makes it to the BIFA debut director and screenwriter longlist, as does producer Oliver Kassma, in the breakthrough producer category.

“White Riot” won awards at Berlin, London, Krakow and IndieLisboa, and director Rubika Shah duly makes it to the debut director list and Ed Gibbs in the breakthrough producer category.

“Calm With Horses” won at the Irish Film and Television Awards, and director Nick Rowland finds a place in the director longlist, Joseph Murtagh in the debut screenwriting category and Daniel Emmerson as breakthrough producer.

The nominations will be be announced Dec. 9. The BIFA ceremony and winner announcements will take place in early Feb. 2021, moving from its usual early December slot.

DEBUT DIRECTOR

Romola Garai – “Amulet”

Fred Scott – “Being A Human Person”

Nick Rowland – “Calm With Horses”

Henry Blake – “County Lines”

Remi Weekes – “His House”

Rene van Pannevis – “Looted”

Claire Oakley – “Make Up”

Catherine Linstrum – “Nuclear”

Eva Riley – “Perfect 10”

Billie Piper – “Rare Beasts”

Aki Omoshaybi – “Real”

Jennifer Sheridan – “Rose: A Love Story”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

Aniel Karia – “Surge”

Rubika Shah – “White Riot”

DEBUT SCREENWRITER

Lucy Brydon – “Body of Water”

Joseph Murtagh – “Calm With Horses”

Henry Blake – “County Lines”

Remi Weekes – “His House”

Jed Shepherd, Gemma Hurley – “Host”

Caitlin Moran – “How To Build A Girl”

Rene van Pannevis, Kefi Chadwick – “Looted”

Claire Oakley – “Make Up”

Riz Ahmed – “Mogul Mowgli”

Eva Riley – “Perfect 10”

Billie Piper – “Rare Beasts”

Aki Omoshaybi – “Real”

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson – “Rocks”

Matt Stokoe – “Rose: A Love Story”

Rose Glass – “Saint Maud”

BREAKTHROUGH PRODUCER

Philip Herd, Theo James – “Archive”

Daniel Emmerson – “Calm With Horses”

Victoria Bavister, David Broder – “County Lines”

Edward King, Martin Gentles – “His House”

Douglas Cox – “Host”

Irune Gurtubai – “Limbo”

Jennifer Eriksson, Jessie Mangum – “Looted”

Rajita Shah – “Love Sarah”

Will Thorne – “One Man and His Shoes”

Jacob Thomas – “Perfect 10”

Ciara Barry, Rosie Crerar – “Run”

Oliver Kassman – “Saint Maud”

Helen Simmons – “Say Your Prayers”

Sophie Vickers – “Surge”

Sophie Venner – “Undergods”

Ed Gibbs – “White Riot”