Bankside, Westend, Embankment, Among U.K. Sales Companies Benefiting From $608,000 COVID-19 Fund

Bankside Films, Dogwoof, Embankment Films and Westend Films are among 26 prominent U.K. sales companies that are benefiting from a temporary £471,153 ($608,508) fund established by the British Film Institute (BFI).
The BFI COVID-19 U.K. Sales Company Organizational Fund has awarded funding from the BFI International Fund to support costs arising directly from new ways of working that are emerging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to film sales. The maximum award made to an individual company was £25,000 ($32,278).
The fund covers costs that cannot be covered by funds available from the U.K. government or other sources. The successful companies, who were required to demonstrate how they contribute to the U.K. film industry, will be expected to use the funds to support activities such as creating digital marketing solutions to engage buyers; investing in technical systems to enable international deliveries; and in equipment and training to enable staff to work remotely. The awards will support companies with costs until January 2021.
Film markets, including Cannes and the upcoming American Film Market (AFM), have been experimenting with virtual editions. Operating in a digital environment requires sales companies to develop different ways of marketing, selling and acquiring product. Much of this activity uses new technologies and requires access to new digital and IT processes and incurring expenditure.
Charlie Bloye, chief executive of Film Export U.K., said: “Sales companies always employ adaptability and ingenuity to export independent films but the current challenges are really severe. This pragmatic and timely support is helping them refresh their toolkit and make the most of opportunities to connect with global distributors online.”
The BFI’s Film Export Fund remains open to applications from sales agents to support U.K. titles selected to premiere at eligible festivals.
BFI COVID-19 U.K. Sales Company Organizational Fund Awards:
All Media Partners International Ltd, £24,000
Bankside Films Ltd, £7,750
Carnaby International Sales & Distribution PLC, £14,000
Celsius Entertainment Ltd, £20,000
Cornerstone Films Ltd, £25,000
Dogwoof, £16,440
Embankment Films Ltd, £25,000
Evolutionary Films, £15,464
Film Constellation, £25,000
Film Republic Sales Ltd, £10,000
Film Seekers Ltd, £20,000
GFM Films LLP, £15,000
Goalpost Film, £7,500
Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Ltd, £20,000
Legacy Rights Ltd, £15,000
Met Film Sales Ltd, £15,999
Metro International Entertainment Ltd, £25,000
MFH London Limited, £10,000
Mister Smith Entertainment Ltd, £25,000
Parkland Pictures Ltd, £15,000
Protagonist Pictures Ltd, £20,000
REASON8 Films Ltd, £20,000
Rocket Science Industries Ltd, £25,000
SC Films International Ltd, £20,000
Screenbound International Pictures Ltd, £10,000
Westend Films Ltd, £25,000