Bankside, Westend, Embankment, Among U.K. Sales Companies Benefiting From $608,000 COVID-19 Fund

Bankside Films, Dogwoof, Embankment Films and Westend Films are among 26 prominent U.K. sales companies that are benefiting from a temporary £471,153 ($608,508) fund established by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The BFI COVID-19 U.K. Sales Company Organizational Fund has awarded funding from the BFI International Fund to support costs arising directly from new ways of working that are emerging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in relation to film sales. The maximum award made to an individual company was £25,000 ($32,278).

The fund covers costs that cannot be covered by funds available from the U.K. government or other sources. The successful companies, who were required to demonstrate how they contribute to the U.K. film industry, will be expected to use the funds to support activities such as creating digital marketing solutions to engage buyers; investing in technical systems to enable international deliveries; and in equipment and training to enable staff to work remotely. The awards will support companies with costs until January 2021.

Film markets, including Cannes and the upcoming American Film Market (AFM), have been experimenting with virtual editions. Operating in a digital environment requires sales companies to develop different ways of marketing, selling and acquiring product. Much of this activity uses new technologies and requires access to new digital and IT processes and incurring expenditure.

Charlie Bloye, chief executive of Film Export U.K., said: “Sales companies always employ adaptability and ingenuity to export independent films but the current challenges are really severe. This pragmatic and timely support is helping them refresh their toolkit and make the most of opportunities to connect with global distributors online.”

The BFI’s Film Export Fund remains open to applications from sales agents to support U.K. titles selected to premiere at eligible festivals.

BFI COVID-19 U.K. Sales Company Organizational Fund Awards:

All Media Partners International Ltd, £24,000

Bankside Films Ltd, £7,750

Carnaby International Sales & Distribution PLC, £14,000

Celsius Entertainment Ltd, £20,000

Cornerstone Films Ltd, £25,000

Dogwoof, £16,440

Embankment Films Ltd, £25,000

Evolutionary Films, £15,464

Film Constellation, £25,000

Film Republic Sales Ltd, £10,000

Film Seekers Ltd, £20,000

GFM Films LLP, £15,000

Goalpost Film, £7,500

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution Ltd, £20,000

Legacy Rights Ltd, £15,000

Met Film Sales Ltd, £15,999

Metro International Entertainment Ltd, £25,000

MFH London Limited, £10,000

Mister Smith Entertainment Ltd, £25,000

Parkland Pictures Ltd, £15,000

Protagonist Pictures Ltd, £20,000

REASON8 Films Ltd, £20,000

Rocket Science Industries Ltd, £25,000

SC Films International Ltd, £20,000

Screenbound International Pictures Ltd, £10,000

Westend Films Ltd, £25,000