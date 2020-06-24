Beta Cinema Secures Multiple Deals on Cannes Virtual Market Slate

Beta Cinema has closed numerous deals on its Cannes virtual market slate, spearheaded by all-rights deals on Berlin competition entries “Berlin Alexanderplatz” to Le Pacte for France and “My Little Sister” to Weltkino for Germany, as well as “The Auschwitz Report” to Signature Entertainment in the U.K./Ireland.

As well as the French deal, Burhan Qurbani’s new adaptation of Alfred Döblin’s “Berlin Alexanderplatz” was picked up by distributors in multiple countries. Scanbox took it for Scandinavia, while New Horizons bought the film for Poland, Discovery for former Yugoslavia, Beta Film Bulgaria for Bulgaria, and Mozinet for Hungary. A2 Distributione picked it up for Brazil, and Tohokushinsha Film secured the rights for Japan. Further interest is pending from the U.S., U.K., and Australia/New Zealand.

“My Little Sister,” starring Nina Hoss and Lars Eidinger, by Swiss director duo Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Raymond, was snapped up for Germany/Austria by Weltkino. Further sales were closed for Bulgaria (Beta Film), former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Brazil (A2 Distribuidora), Colombia (Cine Colombia), Taiwan (AV-Jet), and China (Jetsen). At the Cannes market, Beta Cinema is presenting the new official trailer for the film.

In addition to the previously reported North America deal for Oscar-winner Caroline Link’s bestseller adaptation “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” with Greenwich Entertainment, Beta Cinema secured deals for China (Huanxi Media), Australia/New Zealand (Moving Story Entertainment), and Brazil (A2 Distributione). With earlier deals for Italy (RAI Cinema), Spain (A Contracorriente), Scandinavia (Angel Films), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and Japan (Aya Pro), the film has proven to be a hit on the slate.

Peter Bebjak’s “The Auschwitz Report,” the gripping true story about two Slovak Jews who not only escaped the concentration camp, but also brought with them evidence that saved more than 100,000 lives, sold to numerous territories. It sold to U.K./Ireland where Signature Entertainment secured all rights, Australia/New Zealand (Moving Story Entertainment), former Yugoslavia (Discovery), Brazil (Great Movies Distribution), and Japan (Tohokushinsha Films). The film is now playing in two “by invitation only” screenings in the virtual market.