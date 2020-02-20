×

The Match Factory Boards Wang Xiaoshuai’s ‘Above the Dust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai poses during the photocall of 'So Long, My Son' (Di jiu tian chang) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 14 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Official Competition at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February.'So Long, My Son' photocall, 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 14 Feb 2019
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Leading arthouse film sales company The Match Factory has boarded Wang Xiaoshuai’s drama “Above the Dust,” the follow-up to the director’s “So Long, My Son,” which won Silver Bears for best actor and actress at last year’s Berlin Film Festival, and was distributed in more than 30 territories.

Wang’s screenplay is an adaptation of Li Shijiang’s novel “Ye Ye De Gui.” The film, the second installment in Wang’s homeland trilogy, follows 10-year-old Chuan Zai and his family. It portrays the life of rural Chinese folks, and the effects on them of rapid changes in agriculture. The film looks at the connections between three generations of the family, and their deep affection for their land, during a time when modernization is transforming agriculture from traditional to industrial.

The film, which is expected to start shooting in China’s northwest in August, is being produced by Liu Xuan for Dongchun Films and WXS Production Studio. The companies previously partnered on Wang’s “Red Amnesia” (2014), which premiered in Venice.

“Above the Dust” is Wang’s 14th narrative feature film. Previous titles include “In Love We Trust” (2008), winner of the Berlin Silver Bear for screenplay; “Beijing Bicyle” (2001), winner of Berlin’s Grand Jury Silver Bear; and Cannes’ Grand Jury Prize winner “Shanghai Dreams” (2005).

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai poses during

    The Match Factory Boards Wang Xiaoshuai’s ‘Above the Dust’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading arthouse film sales company The Match Factory has boarded Wang Xiaoshuai’s drama “Above the Dust,” the follow-up to the director’s “So Long, My Son,” which won Silver Bears for best actor and actress at last year’s Berlin Film Festival, and was distributed in more than 30 territories. Wang’s screenplay is an adaptation of Li [...]

  • Claire Denis, Noomi Rapace, Olivia Wilde,

    Berlin Film Market Adjusts to Major Shifts in Global Business

    Trends and shifts in the global indie film biz mark the 2020 European Film Market. Women direct or star in some of the hottest packages being brought to Berlin: Olivia Wilde’s biopic of gymnast Kerri Strug, “Perfect,” from FilmNation; Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” starring Olivia Colman, sold by Endeavor Content; Noomi Rapace-starrer [...]

  • Ordinary Justice

    New Italian Sales Company Vision Distribution Launches From EFM With Big Ambitions (EXCLUSIVE)

    New Italian sales company Vision Distribution, headed by veteran executive Catia Rossi, is launching from the European Film Market with a still-small multi-genre slate but big ambitions to become a leading global distributor of Italy’s domestic output. Having a new player with muscle and expertise specifically dedicated to distributing Italian movies internationally is good news [...]

  • “This Is Not A Burial, It’s

    African Voices Speak Up at Festivals

    The dearth of African contenders in the main competition at this year’s Berlinale might come as no surprise to the continent’s perennially disappointed filmmakers. One could argue — not unfairly — that Africa is still underrepresented at the world’s top film festivals. But you wouldn’t have to look hard to find emerging African voices in [...]

  • Korean-Chinese Director Zhang Lu Has New

    Korean-Chinese Director Zhang Lu Has New Japan-Set Feature 'Yanagawa' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu has finished shooting “Yanagawa,” his first Chinese film in over a decade, which he filmed  in Japan. The project is backed by China’s Huanxi Media and Midnight Blur Films, with both firms holding global rights. The new title is now heading into post-production, though the coronavirus epidemic in China has complicated [...]

  • European Film Market

    European Film Market Tackles Big Changes, Issues at Berlin Fest

    Growing demand for a united European response to the ever encroaching dominance of streaming platforms will be high on the agenda at this year’s European Film Market in Berlin. The first EFM to take place under the leadership of new Berlin Film Festival heads Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian is also introducing a new initiatives, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad