×

Pulsar Content Boards ‘Wild Indian’ Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Greyeyes (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pulsar Content, the Paris-based sales company launched at Toronto, has acquired “Wild Indian,” a thriller executive produced by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, along with Michael Greyeyes (“Fear the Walking Dead”). The film marks the feature debut of Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., whose shorts have played at Toronto and Sundance.

“Wild Indian” was developed at the Sundance Writer, Director and Producer labs, and also took part in the first Catalyst Program at last year’s Sundance. The film also stars Chaske Spencer (“Woman Walks Ahead”) and Kate Bosworth (“Still Alice”).

Now in post-production, the movie follows two Anishinaabe men who are bound together after covering up a murder of a schoolmate. After years of separation following widely divergent paths, they must finally confront how their traumatic secret has shaped their lives.

“Wild Indian” is produced by Blake Pickens, Thomas Mahoney and Corbine Jr. Along with Eisenberg, the executive producers are 30West (“I Tonya”), Heather Rae (“Frozen River”), Brent Ryan Green (“Silence”), Niraj Bhatia, Joel Michaely, Eric Tavitian, Frédéric Fiore (Logical Pictures) and Katy Bettner.

30West and Endeavor Content structured the financing and are co-repping domestic rights. Pulsar Content will start pre-selling the movie at the European Film Market.

Popular on Variety

“We try to be very selective when it comes to arthouse projects … and this is a unique and top quality script,” said Marie Garrett, who co-founded Pulsar Content with Gilles Sousa.

” ‘Wild Indian’ has been through all [the] Sundance labs and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr really is a talent we want to follow closely,” added Garrett.

Pulsar Content is also selling “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by Spanish filmmaker Kiké Maíllo. Pic is based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel. The French company is co-representing U.S. rights on “A Perfect Enemy” with CAA and UTA Independent Film Group.

More Film

  • Pulsar Boards 'Wild Indian' With Jesse

    Pulsar Content Boards 'Wild Indian' Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Greyeyes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulsar Content, the Paris-based sales company launched at Toronto, has acquired “Wild Indian,” a thriller executive produced by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, along with Michael Greyeyes (“Fear the Walking Dead”). The film marks the feature debut of Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., whose shorts have played at Toronto and Sundance. “Wild Indian” was developed at the [...]

  • The Night Clerk

    'The Night Clerk': Film Review

    In “The Night Clerk,” Tye Sheridan and a very busy Ana de Armas star as a hotel clerk with Asperger’s and the solicitous beauty who shows up after a murder. The chemistry between Sheridan and de Armas is involving. The casting of Helen Hunt as a enabling mother and John Leguizamo as a police detective [...]

  • A still from Rebuilding Paradise by

    'Rebuilding Paradise': Film Review

    Ron Howard, over the last decade, has directed a handful of documentaries (all of them about popular musicians), and maybe it’s no surprise that he has turned out to be an ace craftsman of the nonfiction form. But “Rebuilding Paradise,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is a different kind of Ron Howard documentary, [...]

  • "Winerreise"

    MK2 Leaps Into 'A Winter's Journey' Made By 'Loving Vincent,' 'Despicable Me' Artists (EXCLUSIVE)

    MK2 has boarded Alex Helfrecht’s “A Winter’s Journey,” a feature blending live-action, CGI and hand-painted animation made by the creative teams behind “Despicable Me” and “Loving Vincent.” Adapted from Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise,” the film stars Gaspard Ulliel, John Malkovich, Martina Gedeck, Charles Berling  and newcomer Gabriella Moran. Set in 1812 Bavaria, the film tells the [...]

  • Shorta

    Berlin: Charades Scoops Up Edgy Danish Drama 'Shorta' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades has scooped up international sales rights to “Shorta,” the buzzed-about Danish project that was presented at Les Arcs’s work-in-progress and Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market. “Shorta,” directed by Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders Ølholm, unfolds in the aftermath of the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi while in custody. The film follows two police officers, [...]

  • Stefan Ruzowitzky

    Berlin: Stefan Ruzowitzky, Stephen Susco join 'Alone' remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Stefan Ruzowitzky, director of the Oscar-winning “The Counterfeiters,” and “The Grudge” screenwriter Stephen Susco have boarded “Alone,” a remake of the 2007 supernatural Thai thriller by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom. The new film follows conjoined twin sisters from an Asian family in Boston whose loving relationship is tested when one of them befriends a [...]

  • A couple wearing face masks walk

    Coronavirus May Hurt China's Long-Term Entertainment Industry Goals

    Halting all film releases and closing cinemas over Chinese New Year was the most dramatic possible expression of the emergency response to the novel coronavirus threat that spread from the city of Wuhan in January. The movie distribution and exhibition sectors had been counting on a billion dollars of box office revenue over the 10-day [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad