Pulsar Content Boards ‘Wild Indian’ Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Michael Greyeyes (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content, the Paris-based sales company launched at Toronto, has acquired “Wild Indian,” a thriller executive produced by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, along with Michael Greyeyes (“Fear the Walking Dead”). The film marks the feature debut of Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr., whose shorts have played at Toronto and Sundance.

“Wild Indian” was developed at the Sundance Writer, Director and Producer labs, and also took part in the first Catalyst Program at last year’s Sundance. The film also stars Chaske Spencer (“Woman Walks Ahead”) and Kate Bosworth (“Still Alice”).

Now in post-production, the movie follows two Anishinaabe men who are bound together after covering up a murder of a schoolmate. After years of separation following widely divergent paths, they must finally confront how their traumatic secret has shaped their lives.

“Wild Indian” is produced by Blake Pickens, Thomas Mahoney and Corbine Jr. Along with Eisenberg, the executive producers are 30West (“I Tonya”), Heather Rae (“Frozen River”), Brent Ryan Green (“Silence”), Niraj Bhatia, Joel Michaely, Eric Tavitian, Frédéric Fiore (Logical Pictures) and Katy Bettner.

30West and Endeavor Content structured the financing and are co-repping domestic rights. Pulsar Content will start pre-selling the movie at the European Film Market.

“We try to be very selective when it comes to arthouse projects … and this is a unique and top quality script,” said Marie Garrett, who co-founded Pulsar Content with Gilles Sousa.

” ‘Wild Indian’ has been through all [the] Sundance labs and Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr really is a talent we want to follow closely,” added Garrett.

Pulsar Content is also selling “A Perfect Enemy,” the psychological thriller directed by Spanish filmmaker Kiké Maíllo. Pic is based on Amelie Nothomb’s bestselling novel. The French company is co-representing U.S. rights on “A Perfect Enemy” with CAA and UTA Independent Film Group.