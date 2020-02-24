Pathé Inks Major Pre-Sales on Emilia Jones Starrer ‘Coda’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé has closed major pre-sales on Sian Heder’s anticipated film “Coda,” starring Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez and Marlee Matlin, after unveiling an exclusive promo reel of the film at EFM.

An English-language remake of the French smash hit “La Famille Belier,” “Coda” is being produced by Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi at Vendôme Group, alongside Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Entertainment. Jones stars as 16-year–old Ruby, who finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her family’s reliance on her to be their connection to the outside world.

Pathé has pre-sold “Coda” to Germany (Tobis), Italy (Eagle), Japan (Gaga), Spain (Tripictures), CIS (Central Partnership), Latin America (Sun), Eastern territories (Vertical), Scandinavia (Nordisk), Israel (United King), Portugal (Pris), Middle East (Eagle), Thailand (Sahamongkol) and the Philippines (Pioneer). The company is in negotiations to close several other territories.

“Coda” is also the first project to be made under the three-year deal signed by Pathé Films and Vendôme Group at Cannes to develop and produce English-language films.

Heder, best-known for directing “Orange Is the New Black” and “Tallulah,” also penned “Coda,” which shot last summer on location in Gloucester, Mass.

One of France’s most successful film groups, Pathé’s recent credits include Rupert Goold’s “Judy,” which earned Renée Zellweger an Oscar, and Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain & Glory,” which scored Oscar and Golden Globes nominations, and earned Antonio Banderas a best actor prize at Cannes.