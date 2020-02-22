×

Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across Prestige Animation Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: On Entertainment

Charades, the Paris-based sales company behind the Oscar-nominated “I Lost My Body” and “Mirai,” has closed a raft of deals on high-profile animated features, including “Little Nicholas” and “Marona’s Fantastic Tale.”

Anca Damian’s “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” which world premiered in competition at last year’s Annecy Film Festival and was nominated at the European Film Awards, portrays a dog who, reflecting back on her life, reminisces about her different homes and owners after being hit by a car.

Set for a North American release later this year with Gkids, “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” has been acquired by Japan (Riskit), Spain (Pack Magic), the Baltics (Scanorama), Taiwan (Sky Digi), China (Legend Film), Poland (New Horizons), South Korea (Challan), Sweden (Triart) and Netherlands (Windmill). Damian’s followup to “Crulic: The Path to Beyond,” “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” is made with a range of styles, from expressionistic sketches to crayon drawings. “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” is produced by Aparte Films, Sacrebleu Prods. and Minds Meet.

“‘Little Nicholas,’ ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’ and ‘Bigfoot Superstar’ are different kinds of animated projects that are giving independent distributors an great alternative to studio-backed animated movies,” said Yohann Comte, co-founder of Charades, who’s attending the EFM with “Even Mice Belong in Heaven,” a stop-motion puppet animation project based on a bestseller.

Popular on Variety

Comte described “Marona” as a slow-burner that has continued to lure buyers, many of which are specialized in animation, after its world premiere at Annecy, whereas “Little Nicolas,” another auteur-driven feature but more mainstream, has already pre-sold to many territories and is expected to be delivered in the spring of 2020.

Like “Marona,” “Little Nicholas” will likely bow at a festival, said Comte, who added that the company will be investing more in animated feature going forward, and will be coming on board as co-producers, on top of repping international rights. “We’ll always make sure to have an eclectic lineup of animated features so that they don’t cannibalize and have projects that are driven by auteurs who have a voice and a style,” said Comte, citing the Oscar-nominated “I Lost My Body” by Jérémy Clapin, and Mamoru Hosoda’s “Mirai” as examples.

“Little Nicholas,” meanwhile, is a hand-drawn animated feature project based on the popular series of French children’s books from the ’60s. The feature is being directed by Gilles de Maistre (“Mia and the White Lion”) and Amandine Fredon. Charades has sold it to South Korea (A-One), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Aero & Mozinet), Middle East (Empire), Greece (Feelgood), Switzerland (Impuls), Portugal (Lusomundo), Poland (Monolith), Taiwan (Proview), Russia (Volga), Turkey (Yeni Films) and Ex-Yugoslavia (2i).

“Little Nicholas” being produced by French animation powerhouse On Entertainment (“The Little Prince”), in co-production with Foliascope (“The Tower”), Luxembourg outfit Bidibul Prods. (“A Cat in Paris”) and Canada’s Kaibou.

Charades has also closed a flurry of pre-sales on the 3D animated feature “Bigfoot Superstar,” the sequel to “Son of Bigfoot,” directed by Ben Stassen and Jérémie Degruson. The movie was picked up for Latin America (CDC), Italy (Koch Media), Scandinavia (Scanbox), China (Wing Sight), Turkey (Ozen), Malaysia (Metropolis), Taiwan (Avjet) and French-speaking Africa (Films 26). Budgeted at more than $20 million, “Bigfoot Superstar” is based upon an original story by Stassen, and was written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker (“Escape From Planet Earth,” “The Nut Job 2”). “Son of Bigfoot” was released internationally in 2017 and grossed more than $50 million worldwide.

More Film

  • Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across

    Charades Scores Flurry of Sales Across Prestige Animation Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Charades, the Paris-based sales company behind the Oscar-nominated “I Lost My Body” and “Mirai,” has closed a raft of deals on high-profile animated features, including “Little Nicholas” and “Marona’s Fantastic Tale.” Anca Damian’s “Marona’s Fantastic Tale,” which world premiered in competition at last year’s Annecy Film Festival and was nominated at the European Film Awards, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Federation Entertainment Acquires Alejandro Amenabar’s ‘Thesis’ for Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris and Los Angeles-based Federation Entertainment has acquired the TV format and remake rights to Alejandro Amenábar’s debut feature, “Thesis.” It’s a prime example of the value of key older movie titles from standout younger foreign-language auteurs. Producer of “The Bureau,” “Marseille,” “Bad Banks” and “Hostages,” Federation Entertainment will produce a drama series based on [...]

  • European Film Market Berlinale Berlin Film

    Berlin: NL Film, Hupe Film Board 'Life Through a Dead Man's Eyes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amsterdam-based NL Film and Hupe Film in Cologne have boarded Jo Baier’s upcoming Nazi war criminal horror thriller “Life Through a Dead Man’s Eyes.” The companies join co-producers Films in Motion (FIM), the Berlin-based shingle run by American producer René Asch, and Angelika Mohr’s Morefilms in Munich, which is also handling world sales. German thesps [...]

  • Luna Nera Netflix Italy

    Italy's Women Filmmakers Set to Make Waves

    The Berlinale in recent years has been a prime launching pad for Italian films directed by women, which though fewer in number to their male counterparts, make up a considerable portion of the country’s representation on the festival circuit — Alice Rohrwacher (“Happy as Lazzaro”) at Cannes, Susanna Nicchiarelli (“Nico”) at Venice, and Berlin regular [...]

  • Bad Tales Italian Cinema

    Italian Programmers and Directors Take on Top Jobs at International Fests

    Though hiring a foreigner to run a national institution such as the Berlinale in Germany is rather rare, it’s been happening to other Italians lately. Carlo Chatrian at Berlin is the most prominent case. But there are several more. In 2018, Italy’s Paolo Moretti, who now heads the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, became the first non-French [...]

  • Scandinavia's Snowglobe Shows Knack for Auteurs

    Scandinavia's Snowglobe Shows Knack for Auteurs

    One of the hippest, most international Scandinavian companies, the Copenhagen-based Snowglobe, is the 5-year-old banner behind “Wildland,” the female-powered crime film set to world premiere at the Berlinale. Starring Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”) as a mafia ringleader and introducing Sandra Guldberg Kampp, “Wildland” was written by Ingeborg Topsoe (“The Charmer”) and directed by Jeanette Nordahl. [...]

  • Beyond The Raging Sea

    Mad Solutions/Vox to Release Refugee Doc 'Beyond The Raging Sea' Across MENA (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Beyond the Raging Sea,” an extreme sea adventure documentary aimed at raising awareness of the global refugee crisis, is set for a wide theatrical release across the MENA region via Arab marketing and distribution company Mad Solutions and Middle East exhibitor Vox Cinemas. The deal between the two companies and the International Emerging Film Talent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad