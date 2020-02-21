×

Berlin: Orange Studio Launches 'The Last Film Show,' 'Old Fashioned, 'Love Song For Tough Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

"Last Film Show"
CREDIT: Papo Ines/Orange Studio

Under the new leadership of industry veteran Kristina Zimmermann, Orange Studio, the film/TV division of the French telco group Orange, is launching three new projects at Berlin’s European Film Market: “Last Film Show,” “Old Fashioned” and “Love Song for Tough Guys.”

Directed by Pan Nalin (“Samsara”), “Last Film Show” follows Samay, a 9-year-old boy living with his family in a remote village in India. One day, he discovers films and is instantly mesmerized. Against his father’s wishes, he returns to the cinema day after day and sets off to become a filmmaker at all costs.

“It’s a personal film for Pan Nalin as it’s inspired by his own life, and it has a beautiful cinematography, because Pan Nalin is also a talented photographer,” said Zimmermann, who joined Orange Studio last July after working for nearly three decades at Canal Plus Group. “‘Last Film Show’ is an auteur-driven film which can appeal to a large audience,” added Zimmermann.

The movie stars Bhavin Alabhai Nagas, Rahul Bavri, Vijay Vibhabhai Mer and Vikas Dineshbhai Bata. It’s produced by Chhello Show, Monsoon Films, Jugaad MP and Stranger88. Virginie Films and Incognito Films are co-producing the film.

“Love Song For Tough Guys” is a romantic comedy directed by Samuel Benchetrit, and is headlined by a strong cast, including François Damiens, Vanessa Paradis, Ramzy Bedia, Bouli Lanners, Joeystarr, Gustave Kervern, Vincent Macaigne, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Bruno Podalydès.

The film is produced by Single Man Prods. will be released by UGC Distribution. Orange Studio has worldwide rights.

“Old Fashioned,” meanwhile, is a comedy in the vein of “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” centering on Paul, a middle-aged man from the wealthy Château-Polliwog family who falls madly in love with the not-wealthy Ava. Paul’s mother reigns over the family dynasty and looks with a very bad eye the arrival of Ava.

The film is directed by Antonin Peretjatko (“Struggle for Life”) and stars Josiane Balasko, Anaïs Demoustier, Philippe Katerine, William Lebghil and Sergi Lopez. Atelier de Production and Orange Studio are producing the film. Zimmermann described the film as an “original and popular comedy.” It’s one of the few movies that Orange Studio is boarding as a co-producer.

Zimmermann said the company will continue to co-produce select movies and is also interested in international films, including English-language pics, either commercial vehicles or more arthouse projects. Orange Studio will also be building more synergies between Orange Studio and OCS, the pay TV unit of the telco group. The company recently made its first drama co-production with Virginie Brac’s “Cheyenne et Lola,” which stars Veerle Baetens and Charlotte Le Bon. The series will air on OCS.

Besides the three projects, Orange Studio is also in Berlin with Mees Peijnenburg’s feature debut “Paradise Drifter,” which is playing in Berlin’s Generation section.

At the EFM, Orange Studio will host the market premiere “The Fantastic Journey of Margot and Marguerite,” and unveil the first images of “Haute Couture,” which has already pre-sold to Japan, Spain, Poland and Benelux. The movie is produced by Cédric Kahn at UGC.

 

