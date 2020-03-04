Berlin Golden Bear Winner Mohammad Rasoulof Summoned to Serve Jail Sentence in Iran

Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof has been summoned to serve a prison sentence in Iran, two days after his film “There is no Evil” won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear, according to a report by London-based Iran International TV.

Rasoulof is one of his country’s most prominent directors, even though none of his films have screened in Iran where they are banned. In 2011, the year he won two prizes at Cannes with his censorship-themed “Goodbye,” Rasoulof was sentenced with fellow director Jafar Panahi to six years in prison and a 20-year ban on filmmaking for alleged anti-regime propaganda.

His sentence was later suspended and he was released on bail. In 2017 Iranian authorities confiscated Rasoulof’s passport upon his return from the Telluride Film Festival where his “A Man of Integrity,” about corruption and injustice in Iran had screened.

