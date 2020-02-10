×

Berlin: Film Republic Boards Coming-of-Age Film ‘Eden’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of FILM REPUBLIC

London-based sales agency Film Republic has boarded Finnish film “Eden” as it prepares for the European Film Market in Berlin. The company has released a teaser for the film.

“Eden,” the debut feature film by Ulla Heikkilä, is produced by Miia Haavisto from Tekele Productions. It will be released in Finland in the summer by Nordisk Film.

A coming-of-age film about a religious summer camp, Eden tells the story through the eyes of three youths who are torn between ideology, independence and falling in love.

Heikkilä said: “It’s been a wonderful experience to be making a coming-of-age film. For me, youth is condensed humanity: it’s almost like being an adult but not having had the time to get used to all the drama that life consists of. The bliss and the pain of growing up move me, maybe because I’m still feeling both all the time. I’m sometimes kind of a teenager myself.”

“Eden” was fully financed from Finland by the Finnish Film Foundation, the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE, Nordisk Film Finland and the Church Media Fund.

Popular on Variety

Heikkilä developed the script at the Cine Qua Non Lab in 2018, and pitched the project at Haugesund, the Finnish Film Affair, and the Baltic Event in 2019.

Viktorija Cook, the head of acquisitions at Film Republic, said: “’Eden is an honest and fun story about growing up, set against the holiday camp culture, which is very common in many countries. We loved the first clips we saw during the Finnish Film Affair and again at Baltic Event and are very happy to complete another Finnish collaboration.”

Eden is produced by Miia Haavisto, whose credits as former CEO and producer at Helsinki-filmi and Elokuvaosakeyhtiö Suomi include some of Finland’s largest box-office hits including “Unknown Soldier.”

Film Republic previously worked on Finnish auteurs Pirjo Honkasalo’s Oscar candidate “Concrete Night,” and Juha Lehtola’s “The Human Part.”

More Film

  • Berlin: Film Republic Boards Coming-of-Age Film

    Berlin: Film Republic Boards Coming-of-Age Film 'Eden' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales agency Film Republic has boarded Finnish film “Eden” as it prepares for the European Film Market in Berlin. The company has released a teaser for the film. “Eden,” the debut feature film by Ulla Heikkilä, is produced by Miia Haavisto from Tekele Productions. It will be released in Finland in the summer by [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    Why 'Birds of Prey' Whiffed at the Box Office

    After the commercial successes of “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman” and “Joker,” Warner Bros. had been on a hot streak with its DC Universe. Its latest comic-book offering, “Birds of Prey,” seemed to have all the ingredients necessary to continue that trend in the studio’s attempt to fashion an alternative to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. But despite [...]

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' Feeds on Oscars Wins by Shooting to No. 1 on Amazon, Apple Best-Seller Charts

    After Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made history at the Oscars on Sunday night, picking up four trophies including best picture, the film has risen to the top of Apple’s iTunes and Amazon’s sales charts. On Monday morning, the Blu-ray edition of “Parasite” stood as the overall No. 1 best-seller on Amazon’s ranking of movies and [...]

  • Italian Directors Vittorio Taviani (r) Paolo

    Grazia Volpi, Producer of the Taviani Brothers, Dies at 79

    Italian producer Grazia Volpi, best known for bringing many works by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani to the big and small screens, including their Berlin Golden Bear winner “Caesar Must Die,” has died. Volpi was 79, according to Italian press reports. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Born in the Tuscan town of Pontedera, [...]

  • Bong Joon-Ho ? Director and Best

    Bong Joon Ho Celebrates at 'Parasite' Oscar Party: 'Let's Drink!'

    The fire marshal shut down the “Parasite” party at Soho House before the Oscars were even over. At about 8 p.m., guests arriving to the viewing and after party were asked to give their phone numbers to staff at the door and suggested they grab a bite to eat at BOA restaurant — they would [...]

  • Luke Perry dead

    Luke Perry Omitted From Oscars In Memoriam

    The 2020 Oscars In Memoriam segment memorialized late Hollywood icons such as Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and Kirk Douglas, who died last week at age 103. But the Academy left off a few notable names, including Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig. Orson Bean, the 91-year-old “Being [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad