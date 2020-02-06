Berlin: M-appeal Picks Up ‘Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent M-appeal has picked up Norwegian children’s film “Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers,” ahead of the European Film Market in Berlin, where it will screen.

The film, an uplifting and empowering story about sisterhood, is directed by Silje Salomonsen and Arild Østin Ommundsen, who are a married couple, and stars their daughters, Vega and Billie Østin.

The humorous adventure story is set in the beautiful Norwegian countryside, and features the music of Thomas Dybdahl, recorded by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra.

The film follows 9-year-old Vega and her wild 5-year-old sister Billie as they go on an overnight outdoor hike in the Norwegian woods with their dad. The trip is full of happy moments until their dad twists his ankle. Unable to move he asks Vega and Billie to get help. Initially the girls feel lost, but after several magical encounters in the woods, they embrace the mission.

Østin Ommundsen has a written and directed seven feature films, among them “It’s Only Make Believe” (2013) and the Sundance film “Monsterthursday” (2005). He is the recipient of the Aamot award for an outstanding contribution to Norwegian cinema.

Salomonsen is an actress known for her performances in “Monsterthursday” (2005), “Now It’s Dark” (2018), and “99% Honest” (2019). “Sisters” is her debut as a director.

The producer is Gary Cranner for Chezville. He is a frequent collaborator of Østin Ommundsen, and has done his three last films through Chezville, the production company they own together. His most recent films are “Now It’s Dark” (2018) and the upcoming co-production “The Penultimate.” He is the recipient of the Norwegian Academy’s Kanon award for best producer for his work on “It’s Only Make Believe” (2013).