×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film Constellation Boards Berlinale Title ‘Funny Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Constellation/Lucas Gath

London-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has added Tim Sutton’s Berlinale title “Funny Face” to its international sales slate. UTA is representing North American rights.

The film stars Cosmo Jarvis (“Lady Macbeth,” “Calm With Horses”), newcomer Dela Meskienyar, Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Dexter”), and Victor Garber (“Argo,” “Sicario”).

Written and directed by Sutton (“Dark Night,” “Donnybrook”), the film portrays the innocence of love against the backdrop of gentrification, and will have its world premiere as part of Berlinale’s newest section, Encounters, which aims to foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers.

The film centers on a power-hungry real estate developer, who decides to destroy Saul’s (Jarvis) grandparents’ home to make way for a parking lot. Saul is left desperate and angry, impotent in a world beyond his control. Young, reckless and alone, he takes on the persona of the “Funny Face” mask to take revenge.

Then he meets the rebellious Zama (Meskienyar), and as their friendship blossoms on the streets of Brooklyn, he must make a tough choice: Follow through on his thirst for vengeance or maintain his innocence in a world of harsh realities

Popular on Variety

The film is a Yellow Bear Films Production in association with Rathaus Films. Producers are Madeleine Askwith, Alexandra Byer, and Andrew Morrison.

More Film

  • Film Constellation Boards Berlinale Title ‘Funny

    Film Constellation Boards Berlinale Title ‘Funny Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has added Tim Sutton’s Berlinale title “Funny Face” to its international sales slate. UTA is representing North American rights. The film stars Cosmo Jarvis (“Lady Macbeth,” “Calm With Horses”), newcomer Dela Meskienyar, Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Dexter”), and Victor Garber (“Argo,” “Sicario”). Written and directed by Sutton [...]

  • Captain Marvel Hustlers Aladdin

    Women and People of Color Made Strides on Screen, Study Shows

    Last year, the stories of women and people of color were more likely to be playing at a theater near you than they’ve been in over a decade. According to the latest research by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative — led by Stacy L. Smith — which tracks representation in front of and behind the camera, [...]

  • Oprah CBS This Morning

    Oprah Winfrey on the Defensive in the Face of Two Separate Controversies

    Before signing an open letter asking Oprah Winfrey to rescind her endorsement of Jeanine Cummins’ “American Dirt,” her latest book club pick, Jose Antonio Vargas spent the day digging around on YouTube. “I was listening to interviews between Toni Morrison and Oprah Winfrey, and I was listening to them thinking, what would Toni Morrison say [...]

  • David Kessler

    French Media Veteran David Kessler Dies at 60

    David Kessler, a well-respected French media industry veteran who had been heading the content division of the telco group Orange since 2014, died on Feb. 3 at his home in Paris. He was 60. Kessler’s death was confirmed by his family to the newswire AFP. The cause of his death hasn’t been reported but sources [...]

  • Liza Minnelli Variety Cover Story

    Liza Minnelli Opens Up About Mom Judy Garland, Working With Fosse and Going to Rehab

    Liza Minnelli is getting ready to be photographed for the cover of Variety. She’s wearing an off-the-shoulder black beaded shirtdress and perched on a director’s chair. As she adjusts herself, trying to find the right position to extend her bare legs, she screeches, “I’m getting f—ed by a chair!” As if on cue, the room [...]

  • Kenneth Lonergan Oscar Win Manchester by

    Kenneth Lonergan, Bérénice Bejo, Annemarie Jacir Join Berlin Jury

    American playwright and filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan, French actor and “The Artist” star Bérénice Bejo, and Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir will serve on the International Jury of the Berlin Film Festival. The other jury members are German producer Bettina Brokemper, Italian actor Luca Marinelli, and programmer, film critic and director Kleber Mendonça Filho from Brazil. As [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad