Film Constellation Boards Berlinale Title ‘Funny Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based production, finance and sales company Film Constellation has added Tim Sutton’s Berlinale title “Funny Face” to its international sales slate. UTA is representing North American rights.

The film stars Cosmo Jarvis (“Lady Macbeth,” “Calm With Horses”), newcomer Dela Meskienyar, Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Dexter”), and Victor Garber (“Argo,” “Sicario”).

Written and directed by Sutton (“Dark Night,” “Donnybrook”), the film portrays the innocence of love against the backdrop of gentrification, and will have its world premiere as part of Berlinale’s newest section, Encounters, which aims to foster aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers.

The film centers on a power-hungry real estate developer, who decides to destroy Saul’s (Jarvis) grandparents’ home to make way for a parking lot. Saul is left desperate and angry, impotent in a world beyond his control. Young, reckless and alone, he takes on the persona of the “Funny Face” mask to take revenge.

Then he meets the rebellious Zama (Meskienyar), and as their friendship blossoms on the streets of Brooklyn, he must make a tough choice: Follow through on his thirst for vengeance or maintain his innocence in a world of harsh realities

The film is a Yellow Bear Films Production in association with Rathaus Films. Producers are Madeleine Askwith, Alexandra Byer, and Andrew Morrison.