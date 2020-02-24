×

Berlin: Embankment Rides With Frankie Dettori Documentary 'Frankie'

Leo Barraclough

Embankment has launched worldwide sales at the European Film Market on feature documentary “Frankie,” the story of champion jockey Frankie Dettori, winner of more than 3,000 races.

The film shadows Dettori for one season as, at 49, he looks to win a record third Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on Enable, his most beloved horse.

Dettori said: “I’m blessed with an extraordinary life and career and I’m very excited to share that story on film. I want to show what it’s really like being a top jockey and there is so much that hasn’t been told that will surprise and entertain audiences.”

Currently in production, “Frankie” is directed by Emmy and multiple BAFTA winner Anthony Wonke, whose credits include “Ronaldo” and “Being AP,” which sold out worldwide.

Wonke said: “High-performance elite sport is always an exhilarating place to set a film. What makes this even more exciting is Dettori himself, who has transcended his sport with a fascinating and unpredictable career – hugely charismatic and driven; he’s overcome profound drama in his life – and no doubt there will be more in what could be the most important season of his career.”

Wonke’s investigative journalism (feature documentaries “Children on the Frontline,” “Fire in the Night,” “The Battle for Marjah” and series “The Tower: A Tale of Two Cities”) has won him the Prix Italia, Peabody, Grierson and RTS awards. His Star Wars documentary “The Director and the Jedi” was produced by Lucasfilm and released by Disney.

“Frankie” is produced by Nick Ryle (“Being AP,” “Fighting for a City”), Pete Russell and Damien O’Donohoe of Trombone Productions.

Embankment has also been busy with docs, selling out globally on the BAFTA nominated “McQueen” and Harvey Weinstein deep-dive “Untouchable.” The company is also in production on “The United Way,” about Manchester United, narrated by Eric Cantona.

