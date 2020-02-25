‘Blind,’ Starring Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin, Goes to Germany’s Tiberius (EXCLUSIVE)

Tiberius Film, headed by Oliver Fink, has acquired rights for Germany to drama “Blind,” starring Demi Moore and Alec Baldwin, at Berlin’s European Film Market, as well as horror film “Death of Me” and action-horror movie “The Driver.”

“Blind” tells the story of a writer who loses his wife and his eyesight in a car accident and only rediscovers his lust for life through love. Supporting cast include Viva Bianca (“Spartacus”), Dylan McDermott (“Olympus Has Fallen,” “American Horror Story”) and James McCaffrey (“Sex and the City”).

“Death of Me” is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed three of the “Saw” movies. It centers on a married couple who fall victim to a dangerous cult during a journey. Maggie Q from “Slumber” and “Designated Survivor,” and Luke Hemsworth, whose credit include “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Westworld,” star.

In “The Driver” action star Mark Dacascos (“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”) fights in a bloody zombie apocalypse to protect his life and that of his family. Noelani Dacascos, who is Dacascos’ daughter, both in the film and in real life, plays at his side. The director is Wych Kaosayananda (“Zero Tolerance”).