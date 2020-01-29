Berlinale Title ‘Mare’ Debuts Trailer, Be For Films Handles Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer for Swiss/Croatian feature film “Mare,” written and directed by Andrea Staka, which will have its world premiere in the Panorama Section of the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, which is being sold by Pamela Leu at Be For Films, centers on Mare. She has never flown, although she lives right next to the airport with her husband and three teenagers. She loves her family, cares for them, but sometimes almost feels like a stranger in her own home.

Mare finds herself gazing at the planes overhead, longing for change and the unknown. When one day a young man moves into the house next door, she puts her life to the test.

The cast includes Marija Škaričić, Goran Navojec, Mateusz Kościukiewicz and Mirjana Karanović. The film is produced by Thomas Imbach, Štaka and Tena Gojić for Okofilm Productions and Dinaridi.