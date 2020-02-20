Romantic Comedy ‘Berlin, Berlin’ to Sell in Berlin as Part of Studio Hamburg Enterprises Slate

Romantic comedy “Berlin, Berlin” is one of the top titles on the slate for Studio Hamburg Enterprises at Berlin’s European Film Market.

The film picks up the story of the turbulent love life of Lolle, played by Felicitas Woll, 15 years after the end of the German hit series. The film will have its theatrical release by Constantin Film in March, and SHE will screen the film at EFM for buyers.

Also on the slate is “Too Far Away,” which tells the story of a friendship formed amid the refugee crisis and on the soccer pitch. It will be shown on Feb. 28 as part of the Lola @ Berlinale section.

SHE is also offering thrillers and crime series with strong female characters at the center, such as “The Informer,” with Aylin Tezel, and “Wolfsland,” with Yvonne Catterfeld.

The thriller series “Marnow Murders” showcases Petra Schmidt-Schaller amidst a murderous conspiracy of decades past.

Studio Hamburg Enterprises’ world sales division is led by director of international sales Christiane Wittich.