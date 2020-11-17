Bella Thorne Teen Movie ‘Time Is Up’ Shooting in Italy

Shooting is underway in Rome on romancer “Time Is Up,” pairing Bella Thorne with Italian popstar Benjamin Mascolo and being directed by Italy’s Elisa Amoruso (“Chiara Ferragni – Unposted”).

The English-language teen pic turns on two high-school seniors, Vivien (Thorne), who is an accomplished student with a passion for physics, and Roy (Mascolo), a troubled young man. This makes “for two starkly different personalities,” according to promotional materials.

Cameras started rolling last week on “Time Is Up,” which is being produced by Italy’s Marco Belardi via his Lotus Production, which is a Leone Film Group company, with pubcaster RAI’s RAI Cinema on board. A six-week shoot is planned in Rome and also in an unspecified U.S. location.

Besides Thorne and Mascolo, who is making his acting debut, the “Time Is Up” cast also comprises Emmy-winning U.S. actor Nikolay Moss (“The Cobblestone Corridor”), Roberto Davide (“Doctor Who,”) and Sebastiano Pigazzi (“We Are Who We Are”).

Thorne, who is an actor, model and influencer, is known for her role on Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” and Netflix horror film “The Babysitter,” and its sequel, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.” She recently starred in “Infamous” that opened as the top U.S. theatrical release in June 2020, and more recently appears in U.S. indie title “Chick Fight,” released online earlier this month, and “Girl” scheduled for online release this week.

Amoruso, who besides directing “Time Is Up” co-wrote the script with Lorenzo Ura and Patrizia Fiorellini, is a rising Italian director whose doc about Italian fashion blogger-entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, who has millions of Instagram followers, has done very well. Amoruso also has a series project with Netflix based on bestselling Italian novel “Fedeltà,” which translates as “Faithfulness,” about romantic dilemmas of a Milanese couple in their 30s.