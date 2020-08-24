BBC Studios, A+E Networks Among Studios to Participate in Mipcom’s Global Upfronts

All3media, A+E Networks, BBC Studios and ZDF Enterprises are among the studios which will take part Mipcom’s Global Upfronts, a new feature launched by Reed Midem allowing companies to present buyers with fresh content during the international TV showcase.

As previously announced, this year’s Mipcom will be hybrid, with a physical edition planned without exhibition stands, and Mipcom Online +, a premium digital service which will run from Oct. 5 to mid-November.

Delegates will be able to set up online video meetings, screen programmes, as well as access panels and conferences through Mipcom Online +.

Global Upfronts, meanwhile, will take place Oct. 11-13 in the Grand Auditorium in the Palais des Festivals. Each studio will present a 20-minute curated showcase of their new programming, mixing series that are completed or in production, or simply in the pipeline. These sessions will screen first for buyers who are attending Mipcom in person, and will then become available on the digital platform later on the same day. This inaugural edition of the Global Upfronts will include up to 14 studios.

While no exhibition stands will be set up during this 36th edition, Mipcom will have a new floor plan for face-to-face meetings and market screenings with open meeting spaces, reserved tables or privatised lounges across the Ambassadeurs and Riviera halls of the Palais des Festivals.

Exhibitors who have already booked a stand for Mipcom will receive either a refund or a credit for Mipcom Rendezvous or future MIP markets.