BBC Inks Three-Year Deal to Support Emerging NFTS Talent

U.K. broadcaster BBC has signed a three-year deal to support emerging talent from the country’s National Film and Television School (NFTS).

The partnership will see the BBC sponsor 10 NFTS courses, including six Master of Arts degrees and four diploma courses, and fund up to 20 BBC scholars, each with a commissioning or production mentor, as well as 100 free NFTS Short Courses places overall.

Senior commissioning and production figures at the BBC will provide masterclasses and join networking events. Students will get first look deals on some courses, and BBC Studios will co-sponsor the school’s annual graduation ceremony and annual Gala.

The partnership straddles BBC Television commissioning, Children’s, Sport, BBC Studios, BBC Film, BBC Academy, BBC Scotland and BBC Wales. It will also create a strategic educational partner for the BBC to strengthen skills development across the U.K., through NFTS hubs in Glasgow and Leeds. As part of the deal, the NFTS will provide 60 free short course training opportunities for the BBC’s small indie fund companies, two-thirds of which are based outside London.

Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “The NFTS is a world class education provider, whose alumni have gone on to work on some of the most outstanding content of our time. This represents a long term, wider BBC commitment to supporting the U.K. creative sector. Strengthening our creative input to build stronger links with new and diverse talent at the start of their careers is vital. For the NFTS to play a more active role in addressing skills gaps and inform our out of London requirements couldn’t come at a more important time by providing a direct link between new talent and our editorial teams.”

Jon Wardle, NFTS director, added: “The scale of this three-year commitment clearly demonstrates the breadth of talent we attract and nurture at the NFTS and the impact our students go on to make upon graduating. Creating ever stronger links and routes into the industry is crucial for us so we can continue to widen the pool for future emerging talent and usher in new voices and fresh perspectives to the creative sector.”

NFTS is one of the top film schools in the world, and was recently listed in the Variety Entertainment Education Impact Report. The institution counts 13 Oscar and 145 BAFTA winners among its alumni, including Roger Deakins (“1917”) and Lynn Ramsay (“Ratcatcher”).