Ban on U.K. Travellers to U.S. Likely to Last For Months, says Anthony Fauci

The ban on British travellers entering the United States is likely to last for months, according to Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s chief expert on infectious diseases.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Fauci warned that the U.K. travel ban would last for “more likely months than weeks”.

The ban could last until a vaccine is ready, but it is possible that it could be lifted before then, Dr Fauci said.

Other travel bans from the European Union, China and Brazil are also expected to last for “months” based on “what’s going on with the infection rate,” Fauci said.

U.S. travel bans have been in place from the E.U. and U.K. since mid-March. The China travel ban was instituted at the end of January, and Brazil had a ban imposed on it when cases began spiking in late May.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted the virus could “go on for a couple of cycles, coming back and forth.”

“I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so, but I don’t think it’s this winter or fall,” he told The Daily Telegraph.

Fauci said the U.S. has four or five “potential vaccines making significant progress.”

“You can never guarantee success with a vaccine,” Fauci warned, adding that from “everything we have seen from early results, it’s conceivable we get two or three vaccines that are successful.”

“This will end,” Fauci said, according to the newspaper. “As stressful and devastating as it is, it will end.”

The U.K. has recorded more than 296,000 cases of coronavirus and over 41,000 deaths.