BAFTA Moves 2021 Film Awards to April 11

BAFTA has moved the dates of its Film Awards for 2021 in line with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s decision to shift the Oscars.

Next year’s EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on April 11, 2021.

“This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year,” said BAFTA.

“The date for the 2022 Film Awards, announced last year as 13 February, is currently under consideration as part of the Awards Review (set up following this year’s Film nominations), and any changes will be published once the Review has been completed, alongside other findings and recommendations.”

