BAFTA Confirms TV Producer Krishnendu Majumdar as Chair

TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar has been confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, becoming the first person of color to hold the role in BAFTA’s 73-year history, and the youngest chair in 35 years.

The decision, which was made at BAFTA’s digital Annual General Meeting last night, was expected as Majumdar was previously deputy chair, and traditionally the deputy becomes chair. His tenure as chair will run for the next three years – the newly extended term for all future BAFTA chairs. He succeeds “1917” producer Pippa Harris, who now serves as deputy chair.

In a statement, Majumdar said: “This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA’s talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-Covid. It is vital to ensure that we support people of all backgrounds, races and genders. Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry.”

BAFTA recently unveiled a new steering group to lead a major review to help improve representation in its film awards, after widespread criticism for their lack of diversity earlier this year.

Majumdar has been closely involved with BAFTA for 14 years, having been the chair of the Learning and New Talent committee (2006-2010), the chair of the Television Committee (2015-2019), and a member of the Board of Trustees for nine years.

Majumdar co-founded the independent production company Me + You Productions in 2012, alongside Richard Yee. Since then, he has produced the Dominic Savage drama series “I Am” for Channel 4, and the International Emmy-winning comedy “Hoff The Record.” He has executive produced two series of the comedy drama “Sick Of It,” as well as the documentary series “The Moaning of Life.” Majumdar was also a showrunner on the BAFTA-nominated hit franchise “An Idiot Abroad.”

Before co-founding Me + You, Majumdar worked as a freelance producer and director. His previous credits include BAFTA-nominated polemical film “Who You Callin’ a N—er?” for Channel 4, and the major political film “Michael Howard: No More Mr Nasty” for BBC Two.