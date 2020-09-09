Global Bulletin: U.K. Film Bodies Respond to AMPAS’ Inclusion Requirements

In today’s Global Bulletin, U.K. film bodies respond to AMPAS’ new diversity requirements, ITV details its upcoming virtual TV festival, For Film’s Sake announces the 13 projects selected for its inaugural Attagirl lab, Mexico’s Pixelatl and Cartoon Network Latin America announce their third annual Girl Power winner, Switzerland’s Zurich Film Festival reveals its 2020 Hashtag sidebar, and full casting for Canadian comedy series “Lady Dicks” is confirmed.

REPRESENTATION

The U.K.’s leading film bodies have weighed in on the Oscars’ recently announced diversity requirements. On Tuesday, following several years of a membership drive designed to increase diverse representation, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced new eligibility standards requiring enhanced diversity in both above and below the line talent.

“We welcome AMPAS’s announcement of representation and inclusion standards inspired by our own BFI Diversity Standards,” said British Film Institute chief executive Ben Roberts. “It’s fantastic to see the framework adapted by our international colleagues to fit their specific requirements. As we begin to see broader adoption of the Standards in the U.K. and beyond, we will continue to review them to ensure they are having maximum impact.”

Said Marc Samuelson, chair of the BAFTA Film Committee: “We are delighted that the Academy has today announced its new representation and inclusion standards. BAFTA introduced very similar standards in conjunction with the BFI for the outstanding British film and outstanding British debut categories in 2016 and we continue to review and expand these standards every year. We look forward to continuing our work with AMPAS, the BFI and other industry bodies to introduce universal diversity standards adopted in all BAFTA’s Film Awards’ categories by 2024.”

A wide-ranging review of the BAFTA diversity standards is currently underway, with the report expected this month. Naman Ramachandran

TV FESTIVAL

ITV Studios has released the completed line-up for its first-ever Fall Festival, an online, three-week-long extension of its February Drama and Formats Festivals, kicking off Sept. 14 and ending Oct. 2.

In that time, ITV will host daily Market Meetings where the ITV sales team will be available for one-on-one meetings with buyers via video chat. On Sept. 16, a drama roundtable with World Productions CEO and creative director Simon Heath will be held, with a Fresh Formats panel and Non-Scripted Festival screenings the next two days.

The following week sees three more panels: “Saving” the Future with Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza, In Conversation with Emmy-winning filmmaker Deeyah Khan, and a House of Game Shows presentation with creators Glenn Hugill from Possessed and Michael Kelpie from Potato.

On Sept. 30, a “Let Love Rule” presentation will spotlight the popular dating format and Windfall CEO Carlo Massarella will host a panel entitled Engineering Award-Winning Television. Finally, on Oct. 1 buyers will be invited to engage with the creators of “Don’t Rock the Boat,” an upcoming ITV game show format from South Shore Productions.

In My Father’s House Credit: Abbesi Akhamie

FILM LAB

Australia’s For Film’s Sake has announced the 13 feature projects lined up to participate in the first edition of its Attagirl lab, created and programmed to creating new production and distribution pathways for films from female and non-binary filmmakers, launching Thursday Sept. 10.

Originally, Attagirl participants were meant to travel to and participate in three international film festivals. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has pivoted to a mostly digital format. Instead, this year’s programming includes three digital workshops to be held over the next 10 months focused on story, audience and marketplace strategy in an increasingly digital ecosystem. The participating teams will be joined by mentors who will work, supported by script, audience and financial consultants, to create strategies for financing and release of their films.

Attagirl is supported by Screen Australia’s Enterprise Business and Ideas program, For Film’s Sake and the Toronto and Sydney International Film Festivals.

2020 Attagirl Projects

“The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands,” (Natalie Alvarez Mesen / Sweden)

“Melted,” (Rachel Maclean / U.K.)

“Bruja,” (Nora Unkel, Michele Garza Cervera / U.K., Mexico, Canada)

“White River,” (Sam Coyle / Canada)

“In My Father’s House,” (Abbesi Akhamie / U.S., Nigeria)

“Tenderwood,” (Alyx Duncan / New Zealand)

“Claudia,” (Frances-Anne Soloman / Canada)

“The Circus,” (Emma Freeman / Australia)

“Seeing Scout,” (Tanya Modini / Australia)

“The White Girl,” (Tracey Rigney / Australia)

“Common Ground,” (Eve Spence, Amin Palangi / Australia)

“My Sister Ellie,” (Laura Scrivano / Australia, U.K.)

“Fads & Miracles,” (Zoe Pepper / Australia)

FILM FESTIVALS

Over the past three years, Zurich Film Festival has dedicated its Hashtag sidebar to current sociopolitical issues dominating the global zeitgeist. This year’s theme, #GetUpStandUp is dedicated to individuals who use their voice to raise awareness of polemical issues and wrongdoings.

The section will host the international premiere of Oscar-winner Bryan Fogel’s latest documentary thriller “The Dissident,” and seven other features which cover the Black Lives Matter movement, the ACLU’s struggles since Trump took office, gender-based power dynamics in work environments, global refugee crises and more.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Climate Youth, Black Lives Matter or the Women’s Strike, mass demonstrations have become a defining phenomenon of the present times,” said artistic director Christian Jungen in a statement. “We dedicate this section to the masterminds behind resistance.”

2020 #GetUpStandUp Titles

“The Dissident,” (Bryan Fogel / U.S.)

“A Colombian Family,” (Tanja Wol Sørensen / Denmark)

“Josep,” (Aurel / France, Spain)

“Maddy the Model,” (Jane Magnusson / Sweden)

“That Girl,” (Cornelia Gantner / Switzerland)

“The Assistant,” (Kitty Green / U.S.)

“The Fight,” (Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman, Eli Despres / U.S.)

“Whose Streets,” (Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis / U.S.)

*****

Colombian animators Silvia Prietov and Luisa Velázquez’s animated comedy series “Astro Packers” came out on top at Cartoon Network Latin America and Pixelatl Girl Power 3: Pitch me the Future competition, an initiative dedicated to the promotion of female animation talent from across Latin America.

This year, more than 300 projects were submitted for consideration, with 10 finalists selected to pitch as part of Pixelatl’s hybrid event. “Astro Packers” will receive up to $10,000 in development funding to create a pilot episode.

Astro Packers Credit: Pixelatl

Set in a remote multiverse thousands of light-years away, the series turns on an alien odd couple and their cosmic backpacking adventure across nebulae, galaxies, asteroids and black holes while searching to discover their own origin story.

CASTING

NBCUniversal International Studios has announced additional casting for its upcoming Canadian comedy series “Lady Dicks,” a buddy-cop series turning on two women detectives in their early 40s.

Joining headliners Meredith MacNeill (“Baroness von Sketch Show”) and Adrienne C. Moore (“Orange is the New Black”) are voice-over legend Tara Strong (“Teen Titans”), Karen Robinson (“Schitt’s Creek”), Dean McDermott (“Slasher”), Al Mukadam (“Miss Sloane”), Percy Hynes White (“The Gifted”), Katie Douglas (“Mary Kills People”) and Ronnie Rowe (Star Trek: Discovery).

“Lady Dicks” is a CBC original series produced by Cameron Pictures with CBC and NBCUniversal. It was co-created by Tassie Cameron (“Mary Kills People,” “Ten Days in the Valley”) and Sherry White (“Little Dog,” “Frontier”), who also serve as showrunners. David Wellington (“Vikings,” “Orphan Black”) directs the series’ first episode.