Bac Films Closes Deals on Psychological Thriller ‘The Case’

Bac Films has closed several deals on Bernard Stora’s “The Case,” a psychological thriller set in the South of France starring Niels Arestrup (“At Eternity’s Gate,” “A Prophet”). The film had its market premiere at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris, a five-day showcase of French movies wrapping on Jan. 20.

Arestrup stars in “The Case” as Luc Germon, a famous lawyer whose new client, Gilles Fontaine (Patrick Bruel) is a powerful business man suspected of having acquired his magnificent property on the French Riviera in a dubious condition. The movie was picked up for Spain (Vercine Distribución), China (Huanxi Media), Taiwan (AV-Jet) and Benelux (Athena Films).

Paul Hamy (“Sibyl”) and Michel Bouquet (“Renoir”) complete the cast. “The Case” was produced by Jpg Films and Bac Films which will release the movie during the second semester of this year.

During the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, Bac Films also hosted the market premieres of “Yakari, A Spectacular Journey,” an animated movie based on the Yakari comic books created by Derib & Job. The film is directed by Xavier Giacometti and Toby Genkel, was produced by Dargaud Media, as well as Wunderwerk & Belvision. It was co-produced by Bac Films Productions, Germany’s Universum Film and France’s Gao Shan Pictures. Bac Films will release the movie at the end of the year.

Bac Films has also unveiled a promo of Rachel Lang’s (“Baden Baden”) “Our Men” starring Louis Garrel (“An officer and a spy”) as a unit leader of the French Foreign Legion, and a teaser of “Wildland,” Jeanette Nordahl’s female-driven crime thriller which will open at Berlin in the Panorama section. Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Borgen”) stars as a mafia ringleader along with up and-coming talent Sandra Guldberg Kampp. It was produced by Danish production banner Snowglobe and will be released in France by Bac Films

“Our Men” shows the lives of families who are being put to test by the war against terrorism in Sahel. Camille Cottin (Call my Agent!) stars alongside Garrel. The film was produced by Wrong Men (“Annette”) and Chevaldeuxtrois. It will be released during the second semester of this year.

On top of “Wildland,” Bac Films will have Maï­mouna Doucouré’s dance dra­ma ​“Cuties” playing in Berlin, following the movie’s world premiere at Sundance.