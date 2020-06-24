Spain’s Babieka Produces Josué Ramos’ Sophomore Film, ‘La ciudad dormida’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based production and services company Babieka Films is joining forces with Spanish filmmaker Josué Ramos (“Bajo la rosa”) on helmer’s sophomore feature, mystery thriller “La ciudad dormida.”

Ramos made waves on the festival circuit with his first film, psychological thriller “Bajo la rosa,” whose U.S. remake rights were optioned last year by Chris Hemsworth’s outfit Thematic Entertainment.

Written by Ramos, “La ciudad dormida” plot melds mystery, thriller, horror and paranormal elements.

After the hands of a missing child are found, a veteran police inspector, relegated to administrative duties, begins to investigate on his own. He is helped by a disabled girl, who claims to have dreamed of the horrible event that led to the child’s death just the night before.

The project will be produced by Orlando and Denis Pedregosa at Babieka while Ramos and Jordi Roca exec produce with Marta Ferrer García as associate producer.

“I like to approach mystery, understood as the curiosity and fascination the unknown arouses. At the same time, it is the best catalyst for catching the viewer’s attention,” Ramos said.

“Watching the results Josué achieved with the very few resources he had in his first film, we are convinced that the second will be a genuine revelation,” Denis Pedregosa said.

Shoot and cast details have yet to be announced.