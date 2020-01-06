Awkwafina Among the Five Nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award

BAFTA has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Rising Star award. Awkwafina, coming off the back of a Golden Globes win on Sunday, features alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jack Lowden, and Michael Ward.

Awkwafina was nominated for “The Farewell,” Dever for “Booksmart,” and Harrison Jr. for “Waves.” Ward had a starring role in Netflix’s Drake-produced series “Top Boy” this year, and has been recognised for his work on “Blue Story,” the Rapman-directed British film backed by BBC Films and Paramount. Lowden’s recent roles include in “Fighting With My Family.”

“It’s truly an honor to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award,” said Awkwafina. “I’m grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses.”

British star Ward said: “The last two years have been unbelievable, and now to find out that my industry has recognised my work and put me up for the EE Rising Star Award, really is the most amazing thing to happen.”

The names in the running for the Rising Star awards landed a day before BAFTA unveils the full nominations for its 73rd Film Awards, which take place in London on Feb. 2.

Actor Tom Hiddleston, BAFTA chief Amanda Berry, and British broadcaster Edith Bowman revealed the Rising Star noms in London, Monday. The nominees are competing to join a select roster of previous winners as the Rising Star award enters its fifteenth year that includes John Boyega, Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya, Kristen Stewart, and last year’s recipient Letitia Wright.

The nominees are selected by a jury, which this year included “The Crown” actor Vanessa Kirby and “Game of Thrones” actor Gemma Wheelan. They are the only BAFTA Film award decided by a public vote.