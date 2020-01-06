×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Awkwafina Among the Five Nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Awkwafina Golden Globes 2020
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

BAFTA has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Rising Star award. Awkwafina, coming off the back of a Golden Globes win on Sunday, features alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jack Lowden, and Michael Ward.

Awkwafina was nominated for “The Farewell,” Dever for “Booksmart,” and Harrison Jr. for “Waves.” Ward had a starring role in Netflix’s Drake-produced series “Top Boy” this year, and has been recognised for his work on “Blue Story,” the Rapman-directed British film backed by BBC Films and Paramount. Lowden’s recent roles include in “Fighting With My Family.”

“It’s truly an honor to be nominated for the EE Rising Star Award,” said Awkwafina. “I’m grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses.”

British star Ward said: “The last two years have been unbelievable, and now to find out that my industry has recognised my work and put me up for the EE Rising Star Award, really is the most amazing thing to happen.”

The names in the running for the Rising Star awards landed a day before BAFTA unveils the full nominations for its 73rd Film Awards, which take place in London on Feb. 2.

Popular on Variety

Actor Tom Hiddleston, BAFTA chief Amanda Berry, and British broadcaster Edith Bowman revealed the Rising Star noms in London, Monday. The nominees are competing to join a select roster of previous winners as the Rising Star award enters its fifteenth year that includes John Boyega, Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya, Kristen Stewart, and last year’s recipient Letitia Wright.

The nominees are selected by a jury, which this year included “The Crown” actor Vanessa Kirby and “Game of Thrones” actor Gemma Wheelan. They are the only BAFTA Film award decided by a public vote.

More Film

  • Awkwafina Golden Globes 2020

    Awkwafina Among the Five Nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award

    BAFTA has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Rising Star award. Awkwafina, coming off the back of a Golden Globes win on Sunday, features alongside Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jack Lowden, and Michael Ward. Awkwafina was nominated for “The Farewell,” Dever for “Booksmart,” and Harrison Jr. for “Waves.” Ward had a starring role in [...]

  • How To Be A Good Wife

    Juliette Binoche Starrer 'How To Be A Good Wife' Kicks Off UniFrance Rendez-Vous

    The 22nd edition of the UniFrance Rendez-Vous, a five-day showcase of French movies in Paris, is set to kick off with Martin Provost’s 1960s-set film “How To Be A Good Wife” starring Juliette Binoche. Handled by Memento Films International, “How To Be A Good Wife” weaves comedy and drama as it takes place during the [...]

  • Adoring

    China Box Office: Pet Drama 'Adoring' Runs Away With Weekend Prize

    Chinese pet drama, “Adoring” sauntered into 2020 at the head of China’s weekend box office with earnings of $16.8 million after debuting last Tuesday, the final day of the decade. The tear-jerking, but feel-good, ensemble drama about people and their companion cats, dogs and pigs has grossed a cumulative $62.4 million, according to consultancy Artisan [...]

  • Ha Jung-Woo 'Ashfall' film showcase, Seoul,

    Korea Box Office: ‘Ashfall’ Remains on Top for Third Weekend

    South Korean disaster film “Ashfall” remained on top of the local box office in the first weekend of 2020. The CJ Entertainment release earned $4.25 million from 565,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday, accounting for 30% of the country’s total weekend box office. The volcano disaster flick has earned $54.1 million from 7.48 million admissions [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix Golden Globe Speech

    Joaquin Phoenix Made the Golden Globes Go Vegan

    Joaquin Phoenix was an influential voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday night not just because he won best actor in a drama for his performance in “Joker.” According to sources, the actor — who is a staunch animal rights activist — also convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that runs the Golden [...]

  • Joaquin Phoenix Golden Globes

    Joaquin Phoenix Has No Patience in Backstage Golden Globes Interview

    Joaquin Phoenix was “tricked” into coming backstage to greet the press following his Golden Globe win for lead actor in a drama for “Joker.” The actor known for his idiosyncratic habits did not disappoint in his time at the microphone. He opened by telling the crowd that “they f—ing tricked me” into making the backstage [...]

  • Brad Pitt Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

    Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” along with HBO’s “Succession” and “Chernobyl,” and Amazon’s “Fleabag” were the big winners on Sunday night at the Golden Globes. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Tarantino’s ode to the movie industry, led the way on the film front, nabbing three awards for best motion picture — [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad