ARP Picks Up French Rights to ‘Supernova,’ Starring Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci (EXCLUSIVE)

French distributor ARP has acquired “Supernova,” a romantic drama starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a longtime couple on a road trip. The film, represented by The Bureau Sales, has now inked distribution deals in almost all territories worldwide.

The deal was signed by Bureau Sales’ Clémentine Hugot and ARP’s Michele Halberstadt.

Other European sales previously sealed include Studiocanal (U.K.), Weltkino (Germany), Filmladen (Austria), Lucky Red (Italy), Wanda (Spain), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Cineart (Benelux), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Filmtrade & Tanweer (Greece), Lusomundo (Portugal), World Films (Russia and CIS), Bohemia (Czech Republic), Beta Cinema (Bulgaria), Cirko Film (Hungary), M2 films (Poland), Heafilms (Baltics), Discovery (Ex Yugoslavia), Iceland (Myndform), Slovakia (Continental) and Slovenia (Fivia).

Other sales include Bir Film (Turkey), Lev Film (Israel), Forefront (MiddleEast), Madman (Australia), CDC (All Latin America), Culture Entertainment (Japan), Challan (Korea), A Really Good Film Company (Hong Kong), Catchplay (Taiwan), Sahamogkolfilm (Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar), Alliance Media & Entertainment (India), and Penny Black (Worldwide airline deal).

The territories remaining are North America, Romania, China and a few territories in South East Asia.

“Supernova” centers on Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

As the trip progresses, however, their ideas for the future clash, secrets come out, and their love for each other is tested as never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s illness.

“‘Supernova’ is a deeply romantic, modern love story,” said Macqueen, who also wrote the script. “It follows two people who are bound together by their love for each other, but being pushed apart by the situation they find themselves in. It is an intimate, naked portrayal of a relationship facing a fissure that threatens to cut it to its very core.”

The movie marks actor Macqueen’s second feature as a director following his highly regarded debut, “Hinterland,” in 2014.

“Supernova” is produced by Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films (“I Am Not a Witch,” “Make Up”) and Tristan Goligher of the Bureau (“45 Years,” “Lean on Pete,” “Only You,” “Weekend”). Financiers are BBC Films and the BFI. Executive producers are Mary Burke, Vincent Gadelle and Eva Yates.

Development was initiated by Morgan, with research and screenwriting support from the Wellcome Trust and Quiddity’s BFI Vision Award, before the Bureau boarded the film.