×

Argentinian Director Santiago Mitre Makes French Feature Debut With ‘Petite Fleur’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Santiago Mitre

Santiago Mitre, the critically acclaimed Argentinian director of “Paulina” and “The Summit,” is set to make his French-language debut with “Petite Fleur,” a film weaving dark comedy and surreal drama.

“Petite Fleur” is being produced by Didar Domehri at Maneki Films. Playtime is associate producer on the film and has boarded international sales.

Written by Mitre and Mariano Llinas, “Petite Fleur” is adapted from the novel “Pequeña Flor” by the Argentinian writer Iosi Havilio. The film centers on José, a jobless young father who inexplicably kills his neighbour after listening to the jazz standard Petite Fleur during a visit at his home. But the next day, José discovers that his neighbour is alive, as if nothing ever happened. José feels the urge to kill him again, but he keeps reappearing. Murdering his neighbour becomes part of José’s new routine, along with taking care of the baby, fixing the house and trying to save his couple.

“Petite Fleur” will bring together an eclectic cast including Daniel Hendler (“25 Watts”), Vimala Pons (“Elle”), Melvil Poupaud (“By the Grace of God”), Sergi López (“Happy as Lazzaro”), Françoise Lebrun (“The Diving Bell and The Butterfly”) and Eric Caravaca (“By the Grace of God”).

Popular on Variety

Mitre made his feature debut with the 2011 drama “The Student” which won the Jury Special Prize prize at Locarno; and his sophomore outing with “Paulina,” winner of the Grand Prize at Cannes’s Critics Week and the FIPRESCI award, as well as the Horizons prize in 2015. His latest film, the political thriller “The Summit” played at Un Certain Regard in Cannes and went to play at Toronto in 2017.

“Petite Fleur” is being co-produced by Argentina’s La Unión de Los Ríos, Belgium’s Panache Productions and La Compagnie Cinématographique, Spain’s Setembro Cine and France’s Logical Pictures, in association with Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Regional Film Fund, in association with Playtime, Arte/Cofinova 16, Indéfilms 8, and Cinéaxe.

The movie is being backed by Eurimages, INCAA, the Région Île-de-France (in partnership with the CNC), with the participation of Ciné + and Movie Tax Invest. It was developed with the support of the CNC’s development grant, Europe Creative Media, Indéfilms Initiative 8, B Media Développement, the Procirep & the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region’s writing grant. “Petite Fleur” was also selected at the Berlinale Co-Production Market last year.

The Paris-based distribution company KMBO will handle the French release of “Petite Fleur.”

More Film

  • Santiago Mitre

    Argentinian Director Santiago Mitre Makes French Feature Debut With 'Petite Fleur' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Santiago Mitre, the critically acclaimed Argentinian director of “Paulina” and “The Summit,” is set to make his French-language debut with “Petite Fleur,” a film weaving dark comedy and surreal drama. “Petite Fleur” is being produced by Didar Domehri at Maneki Films. Playtime is associate producer on the film and has boarded international sales. Written by [...]

  • Asa Butterfield & Ella Balinska announce

    BAFTA Admits ‘Infuriating’ Lack of Diversity in Noms, Calls on Industry to Change

    BAFTA bigwigs admitted disappointment at the all-white acting nominations unveiled Tuesday, and called on the industry to affect better and faster change. It also promised action on gender equality, telling Variety the next edition of its Elevate program will be dedicated to female directors after women helmers were once again shut out of the main [...]

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    'No Time to Die': Hans Zimmer Takes Over as Composer on Bond Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hans Zimmer is James Bond’s new composer, multiple sources tell Variety. The composer of “Gladiator,” “Inception” and “The Da Vinci Code” is already believed to be working on “No Time to Die,” the 25th film in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig. He replaces Dan Romer, the American composer who had previously been announced as [...]

  • The New Mutants Trailer

    'The New Mutants' Trailer Teases an X-Men Horror Movie

    After two years of delays, 20th Century Fox released the trailer for the X-Men spinoff “The New Mutants.” Inspired by “The New Mutants” Marvel graphic novel published in 1982, director Josh Boone’s spinoff brings some horror into the X-Men universe. It opens on Blu Hunt’s (“The Originals”) Danielle Moonstar sitting in darkness when a voice [...]

  • One Child Nation

    How Mark Monroe Helps Keep Documentaries on Track

    It was November 2018 and Nanfu Wang had four weeks before picture-lock on her third feature documentary, “One Child Nation.” The film, which Wang co-directed and edited, had already been accepted to the 2019 Sundance Film Festival but wasn’t quite ready. “I was debating and really struggling with what note to end the film on,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad