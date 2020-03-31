Aqute Media Takes North America on Helen Reddy Biopic ‘I Am Woman’

London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has closed a North American deal with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz’s company Aqute Media for “I Am Woman,” the biopic about Australian singer Helen Reddy.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as the opening film of the Special Presentations section. The film also recently opened the Athena Film Festival, where director Unjoo Moon received the Athena Breakthrough Award, a prize sponsored by Netflix designed to elevate first- or second-time female filmmakers.

In addition to North America, rights have gone to Metropolitan (France), Nos (Portugal), Inopia (Spain), Videovision (South Africa), Front Row (Middle East), Bliss Media (China), Scene & Sound (South Korea), Ale Kino+ (Poland), VTI (Ex-Yugoslavia), Cineplex (Taiwan), Golden A Entertainment (Thailand) and Cinesky (airlines).

Transmission Films will release the film in Australia and New Zealand later this year on around 200 prints.

Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, will release “I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).”

“I Am Woman” stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), Evan Peters (“American Animals,” “X Men,” “Deadpool 2”) and Danielle Macdonald (“Skin,” “Patti Cake$,” “Dumplin’”).

It tells the story of Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman,” which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. “The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being,” according to a statement.

It is produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (“The Sapphires”) with Moon, and was written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”).

It was produced in association with Deep Blue Pacific with principal production investment from Screen Australia.