×

Aqute Media Takes North America on Helen Reddy Biopic ‘I Am Woman’

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has closed a North American deal with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz’s company Aqute Media for “I Am Woman,” the biopic about Australian singer Helen Reddy.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as the opening film of the Special Presentations section. The film also recently opened the Athena Film Festival, where director Unjoo Moon received the Athena Breakthrough Award, a prize sponsored by Netflix designed to elevate first- or second-time female filmmakers.

In addition to North America, rights have gone to Metropolitan (France), Nos (Portugal), Inopia (Spain), Videovision (South Africa), Front Row (Middle East), Bliss Media (China), Scene & Sound (South Korea), Ale Kino+ (Poland), VTI (Ex-Yugoslavia), Cineplex (Taiwan), Golden A Entertainment (Thailand) and Cinesky (airlines).

Transmission Films will release the film in Australia and New Zealand later this year on around 200 prints.

Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Music Masterworks, will release “I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).”

“I Am Woman” stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey (“Hotel Mumbai,” “52 Tuesdays”), Evan Peters (“American Animals,” “X Men,” “Deadpool 2”) and Danielle Macdonald (“Skin,” “Patti Cake$,” “Dumplin’”).

It tells the story of Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman,” which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. “The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become the international singing superstar she always dreamed of being,” according to a statement.

It is produced by Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight (“The Sapphires”) with Moon, and was written by Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley”).

It was produced in association with Deep Blue Pacific with principal production investment from Screen Australia.

More Music

  • Aqute Media Takes North America on

    Aqute Media Takes North America on Helen Reddy Biopic 'I Am Woman'

    London-based sales agent WestEnd Films has closed a North American deal with Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz’s company Aqute Media for “I Am Woman,” the biopic about Australian singer Helen Reddy. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as the opening film of the Special Presentations section. The film also recently [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs on her 30th

    Vivendi Closes $3.3 Billion Sale of UMG to Tencent-Led Consortium

    Vivendi has closed the sale of 10% of its subsidiary Universal Music Group to a consortium led by the Chinese tech giant Tencent. The deal, which was announced in December, values UMG at €30 billion ($33 billion). As part of the agreement, the consortium – which includes Tencent Music Entertainment, as well as other financial [...]

  • Bob PittmanLupus Research Alliance 'Breaking Through

    iHeartMedia's Bob Pittman Foregoes Salary as Company Furloughs Employees

    iHeartMedia has joined the growing list of companies implementing sizable pay cuts for senior executives amid the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis. Bob Pittman, chairman and chief executive of broadcast giant iHeartRadio, which counts more than 800 stations as well as a formidable digital radio presence, will forego his salary for the remainder of the [...]

  • Jeff Bhasker House Los Angeles

    Jeff Bhasker Buys Groovy Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

    Over the years, unmolested and original midcentury modern homes have become increasingly scarce, even in the midcentury mecca that is Los Angeles. So when a 1958 gem in prime Los Feliz became available last year, for the very first time ever, potential buyers flocked to the residential time capsule. The unassuming house quickly sold for [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Launches 'Listening Room' Livestream

    Sofar Sounds Launches 'Listening Room' Livestream

    Sofar Sounds — which has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — is among the many businesses in the live-entertainment space that have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. While it was thriving both as a platform — [...]

  • FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM

    Fox, iHeart Execs Reveal Secrets Behind 'Living Room Concert' Performances (EXCLUSIVE)

    (UPDATED with more details from executive producer Joel Gallen.) As recently as last Tuesday, just three artists had signed on to “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” But after a week of scrambling and all-night editing sessions, the producers and executives behind the special managed to put together a one-hour event on [...]

  • Joan Baez to Ailing John Prine:

    Joan Baez to Ailing John Prine: 'Hello In There' (Watch)

    Joan Baez sent an interesting greeting to John Prine after reports surfaced that the veteran singer-songwriter was in critical condition after testing positive for coronavirus. Baez, whose work in the 1960s called attention to a growing national folk-music movement, released a video of her singing Prine’s “Hello In There,” one of the most durable selections [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad