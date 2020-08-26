‘Pain and Glory’ Star Antonio Banderas Recovers From Coronavirus

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who scored an Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory,” no longer has coronavirus.

“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” Banderas tweeted. “I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”

The actor accompanied his tweet with a picture of him kicking representations of the virus.

Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. #Covid pic.twitter.com/IvCtOhjCSF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

Earlier this month the Spanish star had revealed that he’d fallen victim to the virus, on his 60th birthday.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the star had tweeted in Spanish.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor had written.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas had concluded.

The news of his recovery has been welcome to the star’s legion of friends and fans.

Author and spiritual healer Ariaa Jaeger tweeted: “Oh Antonio I am so relieved to hear this great news. You’ve been in my prayers and am thrilled as I know Nicole must be too. God bless you guys, take care of each other. Much love from Colorado.”

Banderas is known for “The Mask of Zorro,” “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “The Skin I Live In.” His current slate of projects includes “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” “Uncharted” and “Official Competition.”

Jamie Lang contributed to this article.