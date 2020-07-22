Anton Taps Gaumont’s Cecile Gaget as President of International Production, Distribution

London-based financier and producer Anton has tapped Cecile Gaget, a well-respected French film executive, as president of international production and distribution.

Gaget, who will start at Anton on Oct. 1, has been a key executive at Gaumont for over a decade and has been a driving force behind the French studio’s international distribution and acquisitions.

Gaget successfully shepherded the company’s international sales department for a number of years, before taking the helm of international production and distribution. She was in charge of international acquisitions, English and local-language productions, as well as foreign remakes.

During her tenure at Gaumont, the well-connected exec sold a flurry of movies around the world, notably “Intouchables,” and played a crucial role in raising the global profile of Gaumont with international movies by acclaimed talents attached, including Armando Iannucci’s “Death of Stalin,” the animated feature “Ballerina,” and Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Only God Forgive” and “Neon Demon.” She also helped launch Gaumont’s U.S. film division and acquired the U.S. remake rights to the Korean zombie hit “Train to Busan” set up at New Line.

In her new role at Anton, Gaget will work closely with Anton’s founder Sébastien Raybaud and his team to support the further expansion of the banner’s 11 year-old production and distribution arm.

Gaget will leverage her deep relationships within the European creative and distribution community to establish and develop new film projects.

Founded by Raybaud in 2011, Anton became an established leader in European co-investment on features including “Paddington,” “Shaun the Sheep,” “Non-Stop,” as well as high-end TV series such as “His Dark Materials” through its ongoing drama fund with the BBC.

With offices in London and L.A., Anton has recently been expanding its focus to development, production, and distribution of commercial, high-quality product for multiple platforms. Anton’s current feature film slate includes the upcoming “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler, being released by STX this year, and the recent Sundance hit “The Night House,” starring Rebecca Hall, acquired by Searchlight Pictures for worldwide distribution.

Anton is also a financier and producer on the upcoming studio-level animated feature “Fireheart” from the creators of “Ballerina” (a.k.a. “Leap!”).

The company’s global television content arm self-commissioned a short-form drama series, “Cheaters,” with the BBC and Clerkenwell Films and is producing the short-form thriller series “Curs_r” with Ridley Scott and Quibi. Anton recently announced the launch of Beiboot, a joint representation venture, with former BBC Studios executive Tobi de Graaff.

“I am excited to be joining Anton’s talented team. Together we aim to create a home for bold filmmakers and creators,” said Gaget, who will be based between Paris and London.

“Sébastien has proven to be an innovator and true visionary in our evolving industry, and I am thrilled to be part of the company’s dynamic next step,” added Gaget.

“We are delighted that Cecile is joining us. Her ability to shepherd both our major features, such as the upcoming ‘Greenland,’ as well as European gems like ‘The Intouchables’ and ‘The Death of Stalin,’ which she previously oversaw, makes her the perfect fit with Anton’s mission,” said Raybaud.

Prior to Gaumont, Gaget co-founded and was managing director of Rezo Films Intl., after previously serving as VP of marketing and international sales at TF1.