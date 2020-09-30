Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor Start Shooting Doug Liman’s ‘Lockdown’ in London

Production has commenced at London locations on Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, “Lockdown” tells the story of how a sparring couple, played by Hathaway and Paxton, call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewelry heist at high-end department store, Harrods.

The film is produced by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios and P.J. van Sandwijk’s Storyteller Productions. The producers are in advanced talks with Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon and Mark Gatiss to join the cast as the production continues to shoot in London in the coming weeks.

The film, written by Steven Knight, is shooting under strict pandemic protocols.

The film was originated by Storyteller Productions and its producers P.J. van Sandwijk and Michael Lesslie, who approached Doug Liman and Steven Knight and pushed the project from conception to filming within a ninety-day timeframe. AGC Studios came aboard the project after CAA Media Finance led a competitive bidding process amongst many of the industry’s leading independent financiers.

AGC Studios is fully financing the film. P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie, with AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos onboard as executive producers. CAA Media Finance is co-representing worldwide rights with AGC.

Storyteller most recently produced Errol Morris’ “American Dharma” and Alex Gibney’s “Citizen K,” both of which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Their upcoming slate includes the first live-action movie to be filmed in space, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Liman, Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” with Ron Howard directing later this year, and is set to commence filming “Heist,” with Guy Ritchie directing in the spring of 2021.

AGC Studios’ slate includes Ron Howard’s untitled Lang Lang project, Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” Rowan Athale’s “Little America,” and Pierre Morel’s “The Blacksmith.”