Angelina Jolie to Direct Don McCullin Biopic ‘Unreasonable Behaviour’ for Tom Hardy and Working Title

Angelina Jolie (“First They Killed My Father”) will direct “Unreasonable Behaviour,” a biopic about the British war photographer Don McCullin, based on his acclaimed autobiography of the same name.

The film is being produced by Tom Hardy and Dean Baker under their Hardy Son & Baker banner (“Taboo”) alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (“Darkest Hour”). McCullin and Mark George are executive producing.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Gregory Burke (“’71”) is writing the screenplay. The film will be an account of the celebrated British war photographer’s life, which took him from poverty-stricken, wartime London to some of the world’s most dangerous war zones.

“I am humbled to have a chance to bring Don McCullin’s life to film,” said Jolie. “I was drawn to his unique combination of fearlessness and humanity – his absolute commitment to witnessing the truth of war, and his empathy and respect for those who suffer its consequences. We hope to make a film that is as uncompromising as Don’s photography, about the extraordinary people and events he witnessed, and the rise and fall of a unique era in journalism.”

McCullin said: “Having viewed Angelina’s last film on Cambodia (and having spent so much time during the war there) I was very impressed at how she made such a powerful and accurate representation of the place at that time. I feel as if I am in safe, capable and professional hands with her.“

“Don McCullin is someone that we’ve long held a deep and profound respect for,” said HSB’s Hardy and Baker. “His remarkable story is one of brutal honesty, unflinching courage, and unbound empathy. Angelina has carved a considered approach to the material that we’ve all been looking for – relevant and compelling, ethically sensitive and engaging. We are excited by her vision and look forward to supporting her depiction of a man who deserves to be remembered for his extraordinary contribution, service, and lifelong work to humanity.”