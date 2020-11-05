Andy Samberg’s ‘Palm Springs’ to Debut on Amazon in Key International Markets

Romantic comedy “Palm Springs,” starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, France and the U.K.

Australia and New Zealand will be the first to debut the film, on Nov. 20, followed by Canada on Dec. 18. The film will stream in the Netherlands, France and the U.K. in early 2021.

“Palm Springs” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it was a Grand Jury Prize nominee, and broke the record for the biggest sale in the history of the festival. It launched on Hulu earlier this year.

“Palm Springs” follows carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. Things soon get complicated when the pair find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher. It is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

The film — produced by Limelight, Lonely Island Classics and FilmNation Entertainment — was financed by Limelight and produced by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Becky Sloviter, Jorma Taccone and Limelight partners Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. Gabby Revilla Lugo served as executive producer.

“’Palm Springs’ is the perfect addition to Prime Video’s extensive collection of entertaining films, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members around the world”, said Brad Beale, vice president for worldwide content acquisition at Prime Video. “With captivating and hilarious performances, from Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons and Peter Gallagher, Prime members will fall in love with this instant classic.”

Andy Samberg added: “We’re thrilled that ‘Palm Springs’ is finally going to reach audiences outside of the U.S. and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.K., France and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride.”