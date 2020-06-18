Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult Starring in Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Alpha Gang’

Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, Sofia Boutella and Steven Yuen are set to star in the science-fiction comedy “Alpha Gang.”

The project is heading to next week’s Cannes market, with Protagonist Pictures handling international sales and CAA Media Finance shopping North American sales. Shooting will begin in 2021 in Eastern Europe.

“Alpha Gang” centers on aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Armed and dangerous, they show no mercy — that is, of course, until they catch the human disease of emotion. Their plan for world domination is in danger of derailing once they start to feel joy, fear, empathy and love.

The sibling team of David and Nathan Zellner (“Damsel”) will direct and produce from a script written by David Zellner. Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy of Pastel will be producing.

“I’ve been wanting to make this film for a long time — a genre mashup of sci-fi, action and comedy,” said David Zellner. “Nathan and I couldn’t be more excited about the incredible cast joining us for this wild ride.”

Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, said: “’Alpha Gang’ is a hilarious, fast-paced and highly commercial movie with a phenomenal A-list cast and is exactly the dose of humor that the market needs right now.”

The Cannes market kicks off on Monday with two separate events — an agency-led virtual market running alongside the Cinando-hosted Marché du Film. Extensive lockdown restrictions in France, which have only been fully lifted as of this week, made it impossible for a physical edition of the full festival to take place.

Riseborough is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Untitled Entertainment, while Hamm is represented by CAA and Forward Entertainment. Hoult is represented by UTA and 42.