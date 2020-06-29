Amazon Prime Video Acquires Chilean Smash Hit ‘Jailbreak Pact’ for U.S., Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has clinched U.S. and Latin American rights to Pacto de Fuga” (“Jailbreak Pact”), the biggest Chilean smash-hit at domestic cinemas in Chile over the last few years.

Negotiated by “Jailbreak Pact’s” sales agent, Buenos Aires-based Meikincine, the rights deal was struck during the Marché du Film Online, said sales agent Lucía Meik.

The fiction feature debut of David Albala, produced by Calibre 71, Storyboard Media, Enlazo Capital Films and Tora Investments, the thriller is based on real-life events which led to Chile’s most celebrated prison escape on Jan. 29, 1990, at the tail-end of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship. During it, 49 prisoners, some members of the anti-Pinochet armed resistance group Frente Patriótico Manuel Rodríguez, managed to escape from a penitentiary on Santiago de Chile through a series of tunnels dug over 18 months using spoons, screwdrivers and other rudimentary tools.

A symbolic victory over Pinochet, the film resonated this year after Chile’s military and police have been denounced in and outside Chile for their brutality, which echoed violence under Pinochet, in attempting to repress public demonstrations across the country.

“Jailbreak Pact” toplines Benjamín Vicuña (“Vis a Vis”), Amparo Noguera, (“Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes”), Roberto Farías, best actor winner at the Fenix Film Awards and Mar del Plata Festival for his role in Pablo Larraín’s “The Club,” and Francisca Gavilán, star of Andrés Wood’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner “Violeta Went to Heaven.”

“We are very happy about his important deal with Amazon Prime Video which will allow us to show our work in other territories and reach more spectators,” said “Jailbreak Pact” executive producer Carlos Nuñez.

Lucía Meik added: “We’re excited by this deal and the premiere of the film on Amazon Prime Video, and hope for an enormous bow.”