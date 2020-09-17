Global Bulletin: Amazon Releases First Images for Blockbuster Series ‘El Cid’

Amazon teases “El Cid” series; ViacomCBS develops TV drama “Jamila”; BFI London Film Festival adds “One Night in Miami”; Studiocanal ups executives; Anti-Worlds acquires “Jumbo” and “Murder Me, Monster”; KIX action channel launches in Africa; and Viu sets Malaysian pitching forum.

Amazon Studios has released the first set of images from Spanish blockbuster series “El Cid.” The series tells the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, A.K.A. El Cid, a Castilian nobleman and war hero in medieval Spain and traces his journey as he tries to find his place within a complex monarchy that tries to control him. Jaime Lorente (“Money Heist”) plays the titular character, and the cast also includes José Luis García-Pérez, Elia Galera, Carlos Bardem, Alicia Sanz and Jaime Olías.

The series is created by José Velasco and is produced by Zebra Producciones. Gustavo Santaolalla, Oscar-winner for “Brokeback Mountain” and “Babel,” composes. Jamie Lang

“El Cid,” with Elia Galera and Jose Luis Garcia (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

DEVELOPMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios and La Claqueta PC will co-develop “Jamila,” a fictional drama series for television. The series follows three characters whose paths cross in Seville: a young woman who has been ousted from her deceased father’s illegal business by her own uncles; a rising footballer, devastated by a life-changing injury; and a garbage truck driver dreaming of a different life.

Olmo Figueredo (“The Endless Trench”) and Alberto Marini (“The Unit”), are showrunners and co-creators, while José Rodríguez Suárez, (“Goodbye”) serves as co-creator and lead writer.

“One Night in Miami” (Courtesy of Amazon Studios)

FESTIVAL ADDITION

The BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 7-18) will host the U.K. premiere of Regina King’s directorial debut “One Night in Miami,” on Oct. 11. The Amazon Original film features a cast fronted by Londoner Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr.

Based on a play by Kemp Powers, the 1964-set film recounts the night when boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston and memorialized the event with three of his friends, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown.

Anne Cherel (Courtesy of Studiocanal)

PROMOTIONS

Anne Cherel has been promoted from being Studiocanal‘s head of international sales (current movies) to exec VP global sales and distribution, and will report to CEO Anna Marsh. Beatriz Campos is promoted from head of international sales (TV) to senior VP global sales and production financing, while Chloé Marquet is promoted from senior VP international sales to head of international film sales. Campos, Marquet and Aska Yamaguchi, who was appointed head of international digital sales in 2017, will report into Cherel.

“Jumbo” (Courtesy of Anti-Worlds Releasing)

ACQUISITIONS

Anti-Worlds Releasing has acquired Zoé Wittock’s 2020 Sundance and Berlin player “Jumbo” and Alejandro Fadel‘s Cannes 2018 title “Murder Me, Monster” for U.K. and Ireland distribution. Anti-Worlds will release recent acquisition Tim Mielants‘ 2019 Karlovy Vary winner “Patrick” in the territory on Nov. 20 and “Murder Me, Monster” on Dec. 4 as limited theatrical runs followed by VOD and home video. “Jumbo” will debut in spring 2021.

“Police Story 2” (Courtesy of Celestial Tiger Entertainment)

AFRICA LAUNCH

Pan-Asian channel operator Celestial Tiger Entertainment will launch in Africa via its action channel KIX on MultiChoice’s DStv platform. KIX will launch on DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages across Africa from Oct. 1.

The channel will feature a blend of martial arts, action and thriller movies, all presented in English, featuring popular stars including Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Donnie Yen and Bruce Lee.

PITCHING FORUM

Viu, the pan-regional OTT video service from PCCW media group, has launched Viu Pitching Forum in Malaysia. The inaugural initiative will focus on identifying and nurturing local emerging scriptwriters, and shortlisted participants will receive mentoring and guidance from leading creative talent from across the industry.