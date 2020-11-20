‘Coming 2 America’ Sets March 2021 Release Date on Amazon

Amazon Studios has confirmed that it has acquired worldwide rights to keenly anticipated sequel “Coming 2 America” from Paramount Pictures, and has set a March 5, 2021 date to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

Variety reported that the deal was being hammered out last month.

The film is a sequel to John Landis’ 1988 comedy “Coming to America,” which grossed more than $288 million worldwide. In that film, the pampered Crown Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) of the African nation of Zamunda travels to Queens, New York, accompanied by his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall), and goes undercover to find a wife that he can respect for her intelligence.

In the sequel, directed by Craig Brewer (“Dolemite Is My Name”), newly-crowned King Akeem and Semmi embark on a new adventure that has them traversing the globe from Zamunda, back to Queens. Original cast members from “Coming to America” return including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. Joining the cast are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

“’Coming to America’ was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and ‘Coming 2 America’ to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” said producer Kevin Misher.

“Coming 2 America” is produced by Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and Eddie Murphy Productions and Misher Films. The screenplay is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield, with story by Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Justin Kanew, based on characters created by Murphy. The producers are Kevin Misher and Murphy, executive producers are Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile and Andy Berman.

The project is one of several that Paramount has sold this year to streamers, including Aaron Sorkin’s “Trial of the Chicago 7” and the action comedy “Lovebirds,” both of which went to Netflix. The studio sold “Without Remorse” to Amazon.