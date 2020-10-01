Altitude takes ‘Archenemy,’ ‘Mandibles’ For U.K., Ireland

Distributor Altitude has picked up a slate of four films for the U.K. and Ireland, including Adam Egypt Mortimer’s “Archenemy,” Quentin Dupieux‘s “Mandibles,” Mathieu Turi’s “Meander” and Philippe Lacôte’s “Night of the Kings.”

Spectrevision’s “Archenemy” stars Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”) as a hero from another dimension exiled to Earth, while the Venice Film Festival’s sleeper hit “Mandibles” is a surreal buddy road movie starring comedy duo David Marsais and Grégoire Ludig, known for “La Folle Histoire du Palmashow,” as well as Coralie Russier (“120 BPM”), Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is The Warmest Color”) and rapper Romeo Elvis.

Thriller “Meander” features Gaia Weiss (“Vikings”) as a woman who wakes up in a seemingly never-ending metal tube and is forced to overcome a variety of deadly traps to survive.

Venice title “Night of the Kings,” which won the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto International Film Festival and also featured at the New York Film Festival, is a drama set in the infamous La Maca, Ivory Coast’s largest prison ruled by its own inmates with unique laws and rituals.

Laura Wilson, head of acquisitions at Altitude, said:, “We are thrilled to be bringing these different, but equally exciting films to U.K. audiences. We’re excited about ‘Archenemy’ and working with Adam Egypt Mortimer and the talented team at Spectrevision. Quentin Dupieux is a director we have long admired and ‘Mandibles’ is an absurd, hilarious treat. Mathieu Turi’s ‘Meander’ promises to be a masterclass in high concept horror and Phillppe Lacôte’s ‘Night of the Kings’ really blew us away.”

Altitude’s upcoming release slate includes Daniel Lindsay and T.J. Martin’s “Tina Turner”; “Totally Under Control,” directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger; Lennox Lewis documentary “Lennox: The Untold Story”; and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank?”

Altitude’s current U.K./Ireland release slate includes “Unhinged,” “Rocks” and “Les Miserables.”