Altitude Survival Thriller ‘Jetski’ Begins Production in Malta, First Look Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Production is underway in Malta on survival thriller “Jetski,” which is being shopped globally by Altitude Film Sales.

Directed by James Nunn, best known for British thriller “Tower Block” (2012) and shark horror “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (2019), the film follows a group of spring-breakers enjoying a weekend in Mexico. After a big night of partying on the beach until dawn, the friends steal a couple of jetskis and take them out to sea, but end up in a horrific head-on collision.

After one of the jetskis sinks, the group finds itself stranded two miles from land on one remaining, broken-down jetski, and struggling with a badly injured friend. With no clear way home and predators circling in the choppy waters below, the true horror begins.

The film, which is written by Nick Saltrese (“A Prayer Before Dawn”), will be shopped to buyers at the American Film Market, which runs virtually from Nov. 9-13. Originally set to shoot in the Dominican Republic early this year, production was delayed by the global pandemic and relocated to Europe.

Shooting began Oct. 14 on location in Malta, an island nation just south of Sicily that recently hosted production on “Jurassic World: Dominion.” While Europe is grappling with a second wave of coronavirus, most countries have special provisions in place for their audiovisual sectors, and film and TV production has, for the most part, been allowed to continue in accordance with strict COVID-safe guidelines.

The “Jetski” cast includes Holly Earl (“Humans,” “Loving Vincent”), Jack Trueman, Catherine Amy Hannay (“American Carnage”), Malachi Pullar-Latchman (“Open All Night”) and Thomas Michael Flynn. The film is produced by Andrew Prendergast (“The Courier”) and Chris Reed (“Brotherhood,” “10×10”).

Production was financed by Ingenious Media, LipSync, Richmond Pictures, SquareOne Entertainment and Saban Films. The film has pre-sold into France (Originals Factory), Germany and Austria (Square One Entertainment), Spain (Second Gen Pictures), CIS and Baltics (Exponenta Film), Japan (GAGA), Malaysia and Vietnam (DUA Private Limited), South Korea (Joy N Cinema), Taiwan (VieVision), Thailand (Sahamongkol) and the Middle East (Phars).

Producer Andrew Prendergast said, “We are thrilled to be producing ‘Jetski’ on the beautiful island of Malta with such a talented cast and crew in these difficult times. ‘Jetski’ is a nail-biting ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the very last minute.”

Executive producer Al Munteanu for SquareOne Entertainment, who will also distribute the film in Germany and Austria, added: “A famished shark, college kids — what more do you need? However, finding real freshness in this genre is the holy grail and we believe with its unexpected twists and turns, ‘Jetski’ has the DNA to become the next guilty pleasure that speaks to everyone’s desire not to get devoured.”