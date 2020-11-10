Veteran Cinematographer Alar Kivilo to Receive Tallinn Lifetime Achievement Award – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, “A Simple Plan” cinematographer wins Tallinn award; Zinc’s Red Sauce adds producers; LGBTQ-themed streamer Froot launches; and Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleven reveals training program for people of color.

Estonian-Canadian cinematographer Alar Kivilo will receive the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival‘s inaugural lifetime achievement award.

Born in 1953 in Montreal into a family of Estonian emigres, Kivilo began his cinematography career shooting documentaries and short films, including “Boys and Girls,” which won an Academy Award for best live action short in 1984. He then shot several music videos and Bessie, Clio and Cannes Award-winning commercials. In 1987, Kivilo lensed his first dramatic feature film, “Da,” followed by Sam Raimi’s “A Simple Plan” (1997).

For his work on the small screen, he received an American Society of Cinematographers Award for outstanding achievement in cinematography for HBO movie “Taking Chance” (2009).

The festival runs Nov. 13-29.

APPOINTMENTS

Zinc Media Group‘s recently launched factual label Red Sauce has hired Ben Smith as executive producer and Sefunmi Olatunbosun as senior development producer.

Smith joins Red Sauce from Banijay’s Workerbee, where he was head of development, overseeing the creation and pitch of ideas for all the main U.K. broadcasters and factual channels worldwide. Olatunbosun is an experienced freelancer who has worked with some of the industry’s leading indies, developing new formats. Smith will be based in Manchester, with Olatunbosun in London.

LAUNCH

LGBTQ-themed streaming service Froot launched Nov. 10 in the U.K. and Ireland. It costs £2.99 ($3.95) a month or £29.99 a year ($39.69) in the U.K. and €3.49 ($4.11) a month or €34.99 ($41.30) a year in Ireland.

The content is a mixture of inclusive, queer-focused drama, comedy, documentaries, reality and award-winning movies.

Shows available at launch include “House of Drag,” “The Whole Package,” and “Don’t Quit Your Gay Job” and upcoming titles in the fall line-up include “Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend,” “Katya: Help Me I’m Dying,” “Sex & Violence” and season 8 of “Hey Qween.”

Froot is owned by OUTtv Media Group, one of the world’s largest aggregators of original LGBTQ television content. The service is available through web browsers at froot.tv and through Froot apps for iOS and Android devices, Roku and Amazon Fire.

TRAINING

Sony Pictures Television-backed scripted production company Eleven has announced Duly Noted, a new training program designed for people of color in comedy and drama development who want to gain more scripted experience in order to advance their careers and to become script editors.

Conceived by Carissa Hope Lynch, designed jointly with Tolula Dada, and hosted by Eleven, the programme will run one Saturday a month from January to April 2021. With the support of Eleven and Sony Pictures Television, Duly Noted is a paid training opportunity.

The training will consist of four full-day workshops involving the nuts and bolts of production script editing, as well as in-depth group and panel discussions. The workshops will be supplemented with at-home assignments and one-to-one mentoring sessions.