Agent-Producer Duo Sets Up U.K. Talent & Production Outfit Peach House (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Peach House

Former agent George Monkland and producer Rowena Wallace have united to launch Peach House, a London-based talent management and production outfit that has the backing of fledgling management collective Tricycle Talent.

Peach House will represent a wide variety of emerging and established U.K. and international actors, musicians, writers and directors across film, TV and theatre. Crucially, the business’s production capabilities, à la Wallace, will allow clients to produce projects in-house.

The outfit’s client roster includes actors Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir (“Woman at War”), Thibault de Montalembert (“Call My Agent,” “The King”) and Ingvar Sigurdsson (“A White, White Day,” “Succession”), screenwriter Ben Bond (“The Drifters”) and director Matt Chambers (“The Bike Thief”).

Projects in development include the BFI-co-produced “Lit,” the first feature from filmmaker Laura Kirwan-Ashman, which is currently in development; “Killing Dad,” a comedy feature from Peach House client Henry David; and event series “Tigers In Red Winter,” in collaboration with “The Night Manager’s” Stephen Garrett.

Prior to Peach House, Monkland worked in talent representation for over a decade at top U.K. agencies such as 42, Independent, CDA and Finch & Partners. Her clients are based in Scandinavia, France, America, Germany, Macedonia, Romania, Ireland and The Netherlands, as well as the U.K.

Meanwhile, Wallace comes from a production background, beginning her career in-house with Michael Robinson and at 42 before freelancing as a commercial and short-form producer. She was associate producer on Max Minghella’s directorial debut “Teen Spirit,” and assisted filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos on features such as “The Killing Of A Sacred Deer” and the BAFTA and Oscar-winning “The Favourite.”

London-based talent management collective Tricycle Talent, set up by former Working Title exec Sara Curran in January 2019, has taken a minority stake in Peach House. The collective currently focuses on books, music, digital, voices, film and television.

Prior to setting up Tricycle, Curran – whose development and production credits include “Ali G Indahouse,” “The Night Manager” and “The Favourite” – was a managing director at the U.K.’s largest talent management company James Grant Group, now known as YM&U, which merged with Troika in 2017.

Wallace said: “(George) has an amazing ability to discover new talent which will be of enormous value as we push forward with the diverse slate of film and TV projects at Peach.”

Monkland said: “I am hugely excited about the possibilities within Tricycle for our clients – especially the reach into books, music, digital, voices and the expertise offered from welcoming Sara Curran to our board.”

Curran added: “I met Rowena when we worked together on various productions when she was at 42. Early last summer, Rowena introduced me to George and I’m thrilled that they are now joining forces at Peach allowing them to offer their writer, director and actor clients outstanding management with a personal touch and the possibility of producing their next film or television show in-house.”

