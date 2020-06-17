Agency-Led Cannes Market Launches ‘A Demain Marché’ Website, Presentation Schedule

There may be no Cannes Film Festival this year, but the markets are gearing up.

The agency-led market set to run alongside the official Marché du Film has launched its website, which is now live at ADemainMarche.com. A CAA Media Finance rep tells Variety that the title, A Demain Marché, which literally translates to ‘See You Tomorrow Market,’ is intended as an “optimistic greeting to buyers, acknowledging that while we can’t be together this time, we will see each other soon.”

Led by CAA Media Finance, Endeavor Content, ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group, the market unites roughly 45 companies that will deliver virtual presentations to buyers between June 22-28. Presentations will run for two days — June 22 and 23 — while meetings will span June 24-28.

More than 50 projects will be introduced throughout, with over 500 buyers set to attend virtually. Participating companies include Altitude, Bankside Films, Cornerstone Films, Double Dutch International, FilmNation, HanWay Films, Lionsgate, Pathé, Protagonist Pictures, Rocket Science, Wild Bunch International and XYZ Films, among many others.

The market’s straightforward landing page features a list of participating companies as well as the two-day presentation schedule, which runs from 9 a.m. Cannes time through to 7 p.m. Overall, 27 presentations will take place from June 22-23, all of which are either 30 minutes or an hour long, and have been pre-recorded.

The schedule varies depending on time zones, which span Tokyo, Cannes and Los Angeles.

Plans for the agency-led initiative were mooted back in March, when the feasibility of a physical Cannes market was first questioned amid France’s strict lockdown rules. Although it took months for the festival to officially rule out any sort of physical edition for this year, the coalition of agents had, by April, confirmed their market would run alongside the Marché du Film, which is to operate via Cinando.

As detailed by Variety, this year’s markets are seen by many as an opportunity — and a necessity — to keep the industry looking to the future despite the uncertainty permeating traditional modes of business.