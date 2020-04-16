Agencies Confirm Virtual Cannes Market Set for June

CAA Media Finance, Endeavor Content, ICM Partners and UTA have confirmed their virtual market in Cannes will run from June 22 to 28.

As previously reported, the market will coincide with the official Marché du Film. Details of the market first emerged last month, as agents and distributors clamored to keep business going in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the industry to its knees.

Confirmation of the market comes just days after the Cannes Film Festival revealed it will not be able to go ahead with a June-July event, given France’s government ban on festivals and large gatherings until mid-July.

A joint statement by the agencies on Thursday reads: “Conceived as a contingency plan should the market for financing films not proceed at Cannes as planned, the six-day market will be structured to offer global buyers access to screenings of finished films, early footage, and filmmaker presentations, sales meetings, and other essential elements of a film market. The initiative will coincide with the official Marché du Film.”

Details of the slate of sales packages and finished films are to be announced in the coming weeks.

The agencies promise that digital platforms will “provide a uniform experience for buyers and sellers” and that screenings and filmmaker presentations will be scheduled to accommodate a variety of time zones.

The initiative sees the agencies teaming with 30 distributors.

Firms involved include: 30WEST, AGC Studios, Anton, Archstone Entertainment, Brickell & Broadbridge, CAA Media Finance, Capstone Pictures, Cornerstone Pictures, Endeavor Content, The Exchange, FilmNation, Goldfinch, Hanway Films, Highland Film Group, ICM International and Independent Group, Independent Film Sales, Lionsgate, Mad River International, Miramax, Mister Smith, MPI Media Group, Protagonist Pictures, Rocket Science, Sierra Affinity, Solstice Studios, The Solution Entertainment, STX Entertainment, UTA Independent Film Group, VMI Worldwide, Voltage Pictures, West End Films, and Wild Bunch International.

More to come.