MK2 Films to Represent ‘Silver Star’ With ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films has come on board “Silver Star,” a timely crime drama headlined by “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and directed by Ruben Amar (“Swim Little Fish Swim”).

MK2 Films has acquired international sales to the indie road movie, and will introduce the project to buyers at the virtual American Film Market this week. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2021 in the U.S.

“Silver Star” tells the story of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-type couple, Buddy, a 20-year-old Civil War re-enactor who’s fresh out of jail and struggling to root himself in today’s world, and Franny (Sydney Sweeney), an impulsive, pregnant 19-year-old with nothing to lose. Buddy is determined to reconnect with his estranged parents by saving their home from foreclosure, whatever it takes. During a botched bank robbery, Buddy takes Franny as his hostage and together they embark on an unexpected road trip across America.

Sweeney’s credits include “Euphoria,” “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Big Time Adolescence” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Casting is currently underway for an up-and-coming Black American actor for the role of Buddy.

“With its bold visual style and deeply resonant exploration of modern America, ‘Silver Star’ is a current, commercial and edgy project,” said MK2 Films sales chief Fionnuala Jamison.

“Sydney Sweeney has fantastic screen presence and is perfectly cast as the radiant and ever-hopeful Franny who turns the disillusioned Buddy’s life upside down,” added Jamison.

Amar is producing under his banner Les Films de la Fusée, alongside award-winning producer Lola Bessis (“Swim Little Fish Swim”), Virginie Lacombe of Virginie Films (“Mobile Homes”) and Jamin O’Brien of “The Community” (“Eighth Grade”). Hani Farsi (“20,000 Days on Earth”) and Nils Astrand (“He Dreams of Giants”) of Corniche Media are executive producers.

At the AFM, MK2 Films will also be selling Jim Capobianco’s hybrid animated feature “The Inventor” with Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard; Joachim Trier’s next film “The Worst Person in the World”; Fernando Leon de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” with Javier Bardem; and “The Young Lovers” with Fanny Ardant.